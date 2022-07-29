3 Best Water Activities to Do in Cancun Over the Summer

Are you a water lover who can’t wait to hit the sandy shores of Cancun? On your trip, you will be faced with tough decisions on where to go and what to do: fortunately, there are plenty of fun water activities in Cancun over the summer, including snorkeling, scuba diving, and riding a catamaran.

#1: Snorkeling

Cancun is known as one of the top snorkeling destinations in the world. With its crystal-clear waters, an abundance of underwater life, and extraordinary snorkeling locations, it is a must-experience activity when visiting.

With water temperatures sitting between 78°F to 82°F (25-28°C), you can expect pleasant snorkeling conditions during the summer season. Now the big questions is where should you go?

There is a plethora of snorkeling adventure excursions available, from beginner to expert-level. Whether you want to snorkel a reef, a shipwreck, or take a nighttime bioluminescence snorkel tour, you will want to head back out into the turquoise waters again and again.

If you are new to snorkeling, we highly recommend snorkeling at the Manchones Reef. This reed extends into MUSA, a protected marine habitat. Plus, after you tire yourself out, there are beautiful, warm beaches where you can rest and soak up the sun. Although, we bet you will be back in the water before you’re dry!

Image by Jondave

#2: Scuba Diving

Do you want to go deeper than the surface? If so, you should definitely add scuba diving to your Cancun adventure list. When diving in Cancun, many sites and creatures are waiting for you to discover. Whether you want to glide over the reefs where colorful fish hide or practice your underwater photography skills at the most extensive underwater museum in the world, there is something for everyone. Strictly in it for the incredible aquatic wildlife? Depending on where you dive, you can expect to swim with rays, turtles, eels, barracuda, dolphins, and even whale sharks!

Unlike many places around the world, scuba diving is possible all year long in Cancun. Do you want to scuba dive but don’t have your certification? You can easily get one before your vacation. To learn more about the certification process, click HERE.

Captured by Jess Loiterton

#3: Riding Catamarans

How do go about sailing along the stunning azul waves with a drink in hand? If you can already imagine the sun kissing your skin as a warm sea breeze tickles your hair, you are definitely ready for a sail on a catamaran.

Catamarans are two-hull sailboats designed to provide a smooth ride — while taking you to gorgeous water destinations, of course. Not only do you get to experience the joys of sailing on the open water, but you can also snorkel, eat a gourmet lunch, and get up close and personal with the most beautiful aquatic sites Cancun has to offer. So, whether you are sailing as a couple, with family, or with a group of your best buds, everyone will enjoy getting to sit back, relax, and experience the sea with ease.

Book Your Cancun Vacation

Ready to dive into the sparkling turquoise waters of Cancun? There are all-inclusive resorts near Cancun that provide easy access to these activities from right within the hotel lobby. Whether you want to do one activity or all of them, the local concierges can provide you with the best excursions and deals!