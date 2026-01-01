Sports

29th Annual South Florida Athletic Awards & Program

Honoring Excellence in Athletics, Academics, Leadership, and Service

All–South Florida Football Team

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida Tournament of Champions, Inc. proudly announces the 29th Annual All–South Florida Football Team . This prestigious four-day, four-city experience honors the best high school senior football players from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, recognizing excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service.

Sponsor Recognition

We extend our deepest gratitude to our Title Sponsor, Warren Henry Automotive Group, whose steadfast commitment to youth sports and community empowerment has made this event possible.

We are equally honored to recognize our Presenting Sponsor, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, for their ongoing dedication to supporting the health, wellness, and dreams of young athletes across South Florida. Your generous support enriches lives and strengthens our community bonds.

Event Overview

The South Florida Athletic Awards & Program is a four-day, four-city celebration designed to honor the outstanding senior football players from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Each evening is dedicated to recognizing student-athletes who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to their sport, excelled academically, led with integrity, and made meaningful contributions to their communities.

From spirited ceremonies to special presentations, this annual tradition unites families, coaches, educators, and supporters in applauding the achievements and character of our region’s best and brightest.

Schedule of Events

SUNDAY | JANUARY 4, 2026

  • KICKOFF LUNCHEON  TEAM REVEAL  MEDIA DAY

2:00 PM

📍 The Boca Raton Resort

501 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

 

MONDAY | JANUARY 5, 2026

  • COMMUNITY SERVICE DAY

3:00 PM

📍 Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

3501 Johnson Street

Hollywood, FL 33021

 

TUESDAY | JANUARY 6, 2026

  • PLAYER EXPERIENCE DAY

12:00 NOON

📍  Team Experience

📍 NIKE Store – Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

 

WEDNESDAY | JANUARY 7, 2026

  • 🏆 SOUTH FLORIDA ATHLETIC AWARDS CEREMONY

11:30 AM

📍 Warren Henry Automotive Group

2300 NE 151st Street

North Miami, FL 33181

Honoree Announcement: 29th Annual All–South Florida Football Team

We are proud to announce the 29th Annual All–South Florida Football Team, a distinguished group of high school seniors selected for their exceptional performance both on and off the field. This honor recognizes their athletic prowess, academic accomplishments, leadership skills, and commitment to service—qualities that set them apart as role models for their peers and the next generation of student-athletes.

Selection Criteria

  • Athletics: Demonstrated excellence and sportsmanship in football.
  • Academics: Strong academic achievement and dedication to learning.
  • Leadership: Positive influence within their teams, schools, and communities.
  • Community Service: Commitment to giving back and making a difference beyond the gridiron.

2026 ALL–SOUTH FLORIDA FOOTBALL SELECTIONS CLASS OF 2026

  • Jamar Denson — American Heritage (Troy University)
  • Javian Mallory — West Boca (University of Miami)
  • Horace Glenn III — Atlantic High (Eastern Michigan University)
  • Jyron Hughley — Cardinal Newman (West Virginia University)
  • Nicsaint Joseph — Northwestern (Florida Atlantic University)
  • Roderick McFadden — Northwestern
  • Jabari Brady — Monarch (University of Missouri)
  • Otis Guyton Jr. — Miami Central
  • Montrey Jackson — Southridge
  • Travis Gamble — Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Demonte Oliver — Norland
  • Braylen Green — Palmetto
  • Jaiden Henry — Palmetto
  • Ar’Maud Stinfort — Glades Central (Belle Glade)
  • Darryl Tre Bell — Barbara Goleman (Florida State University)
  • Calvin Russell III — Northwestern (Syracuse University

 

