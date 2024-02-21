2024 Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainable Tourism Conference Set for Grenada

ST. GEORGE, Grenada – Caribbean and international tourism industry experts will explore the “5 Ps for a Legacy of Caribbean Tourism Sustainability” as the theme for the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainable Tourism Conference, which takes place in Grenada from April 22 to April 24, 2024.

Under the overarching theme, the conference will delve into the pivotal 5 Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity, Purpose and Partnership, with the aim of catalyzing transformative action towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for Caribbean tourism.

The Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development, also known as the Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC), provides a platform for meaningful engagements, networking and knowledge exchanges among Ministers of Tourism, Directors of Tourism, business executives, and other industry professionals.

The conference will feature presentations by experts, moderated panel discussions, Q&A segments, masterclasses and thematic break-out sessions. Sustainability champions and thought leaders will share insights, best practices, and innovative strategies to ensure that tourism in the Caribbean contributes positively to local communities and the environment. Attendees can expect thought-provoking and stimulating discussions on how the 5 P’s intertwine to shape the future trajectory of Caribbean tourism.

Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary Celebration

The Sustainable Tourism Conference is one of many events in the year-long calendar of activities for Grenada’s 50th independence anniversary celebration, and coincides with the 10th anniversary of Grenada’s ‘Pure Grenada Brand’.

“We are quite pleased with the experiences we’re curating in Grenada – from insightful sessions and study tours to immersive, authentic adventures across our tri-island nation,” stated Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We eagerly look forward to showcasing the transformative impact of sustainable tourism and underscoring the importance of protecting and preserving our natural and cultural heritage for the tourism sector and future generations of Grenadians.”

The Sustainable Tourism Conference 2024 promises not only to dissect the challenges but to inspire collective action towards maintaining the delicate equilibrium required for a thriving tourism sector. Discussions will shed light on sustainability frameworks and strategies to address urgent matters such as climate risk, waste reduction, and bridging the digital divide to optimize the use of technological innovations for people empowerment, to preserve the environment, and contribute to both business and destination competitiveness and resilience. The Conference returns after a 4-year hiatus since the Covid Pandemic and forms part of regional activities marking Earth Day, celebrated on April 22.

“Grenada’s focus on socially and environmentally responsible development makes it an ideal destination for the Sustainable Tourism Conference,” remarked Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “We believe that Grenada’s commitment to sustainable tourism and its beautiful, unspoilt landscapes will provide an inspiring backdrop for meaningful discussions and provide a compelling showcase of the destination’s sustainability initiatives. Join us in Grenada this April to be a part of this transformative conversation that will chart the course for the sustainability and growth of Caribbean tourism.”

The Sustainable Tourism Conference attracts representatives from national, regional, and international organizations, sustainable development partners, academia, students, and media from North America, the U.K., Europe, and the Caribbean. In addition to the plenary sessions, the conference includes experiential field trips (study tours), various networking events, and culminates with the presentation ceremony for CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Awards. Pre- and post-destination tours are optional activities which are offered as part of the conference experience.

For further information on the conference and registration details, please visit caribbeanstc.com/register