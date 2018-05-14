Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Hosts Welcome Dinner for Actress CCH Pounder

By May 14, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White recently hosted a special welcome dinner for renowned actress and activist CCH Pounder, at Sugar Mill Restaurant.

Ms. Pounder is the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) 2018 Bob Marley Awardee, and is visiting Jamaica as a guest of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI).

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White (right) poses with actress CCH Pounder (left) during cocktails at Half Moon’s Sugar Mill Restaurant.

While in Jamaica, she met with students at UWI as well as the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts to engage them about what’s possible through hard work and determination and motivate them to strive for excellence.

Half Moon’s General Manager Sandro Fabris (left) in conversation with award winning actress and activist CCH Pounder (right) during cocktails at Sugar Mill Restaurant.

 

Actress CCH Pounder (left), who portrays “Dr. Loretta Wade” on the CBS series, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS accepts a gift from Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White (right). The gift which is a ceramic relief art piece is titled ‘Friends’ and was done by Jamaican artist Everard Powell.

