Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Hosts Welcome Dinner for Actress CCH Pounder
AFUWI Bob Marley Awardee, Actress CCH Pounder visits Jamaica
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White recently hosted a special welcome dinner for renowned actress and activist CCH Pounder, at Sugar Mill Restaurant.
Ms. Pounder is the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) 2018 Bob Marley Awardee, and is visiting Jamaica as a guest of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI).
While in Jamaica, she met with students at UWI as well as the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts to engage them about what’s possible through hard work and determination and motivate them to strive for excellence.
