2020 Bucket List: 5 Cities Around the World You Need to Visit

2019 draws to a close. It’s time to think about how we will spend next year. Many of us dream of traveling and are looking forward to vacation. We have compiled a list of 5 cities that you need to visit in 2020. You’ve probably heard about them many times, well, it’s time to see them for yourself.

Beijing, China

The bustling city of Beijing attracts many travelers. It has many historical sites, the most famous of which is the Forbidden City. Beijing has several well-preserved ancient pagodas, such as the Pagoda of Cishou Temple the towering Pagoda of Tianning Temple. There are more than 140 museums and galleries in the city. You can also visit the famous Beijing Zoo where rare animals from different countries, including the Chinese giant panda, live.

St. Petersburg, Russia

St. Petersburg is famous for its numerous palaces, parks, and cathedrals. Peter and Paul Fortress is the heart of the city and is considered the starting point of its history. Several dozen rivers and canals flow through St. Petersburg, walking along with it you will see countless beautiful bridges. Several former tsarist estates have survived in the suburbs. The most popular of which is Peterhof Palace – the summer residence of Peter the Great.

Porto, Portugal

Located on the coast in northwest Portugal, this city is one of the most underrated European destinations. Unlike Lisbon, it’s not so crowded. Due to its long history, Porto has a huge architectural heritage. This historic center includes the cathedral with its Romanesque choir, the Manueline-style Church of Santa Clara and the neoclassical Stock Exchange. The Lello bookstore is especially popular with fans of Harry Potter as a prototype of some locations from books about him.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is recognized as one of the most beautiful cities in Europe by many experts and tourists. Among the main attractions of Prague are 18 stone and steel bridges connecting the banks of the Vltava. Charles Bridge, a work of medieval architecture. is one of the most famous of them. A masterpiece of European Gothic architecture is St. Vitus Cathedral, which construction took almost 600 years. The city is famous for its fountains. Five central historical districts in 1993 were included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites as an architectural and historical reserve.

Delhi, India

There are numerous historic and modern tourist attractions in Delhi. The three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Delhi – Qutb Minar Complex, Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb. In Old Delhi, there are many traces of the Mughal past. This is evidenced not only by a maze of narrow streets and numerous residences of the imperial court but also by ancient bazaars. A Hindi temple Akshardham is a main tourist attraction in the city. Its construction was carried out for 5 years with the participation of 7 thousand craftsmen from Rajasthan, Orissa, and Bengal.