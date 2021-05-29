14 Tips to Keep Your Home’s Roof in Good Condition

We all want to keep our homes in good condition to preserve and protect them for years to come. One of the most vital factors that can make or break your home is its roof. It should be done by professionals so that it stays intact and tough even in case of harsh weather conditions. Doing this ensures that your family stays safe from unexpected roof leaks which may happen in the future.

There are many things you can do which will help extend the life of your roof, making it last much longer than expected. Below are some helpful tips on how you can maintain a long-lasting roof without breaking the bank.

1. Clean your roof every year to remove dirt, debris, and algae

Winds and storms can create a lot of dirt and debris, which could end up on your roof. This will be harmful for the material underneath if not taken care of properly by scrubbing it clean every year to remove any kind of mildew or algae that might have grown over time.

You can check your roof once in a while and clean it if there’s a lot of dirt accumulated on your rooftop and will also kill any kind of fungus growth. Doing this ensures that there are no rotten areas on it and that mold does not get a chance to grow as well. You can use a pressure washer or hire professionals for this task if needed, but be sure to do so once every year at least!

2, Clean gutters

Gutter cleaning is essential because this area gathers lots of dust, leaves, twigs, and other particles from the air due to wind currents around them. Keeping your gutters clear ensures that no water seeps into these areas when it rains heavily. Doing so avoids clogging pipes and potential flooding too! It will also keep the water flowing from your roof down to the ground.

3. Plant trees according to their height

If possible, plant tall trees in areas that are relatively close to the house so that they do not break any branches on top of the roof while still being far enough away for safety purposes. Plants too close can cause a fire hazard if there’s an accident such as a chimney fire!

4. Fix any leaks

Leaks can be caused by several different things, including weathering and age or even improper installation in the past. It is a good idea to have these checked periodically because if it’s left unchecked for long enough, your roof could sustain significant damage, which will lead to costly repairs down the road.

5, Replace shingles as needed

One of the most obvious reasons why you need to replace your shingle when they are worn out is that they leak! If this continues over time without being fixed, more damage occurs, leading to a higher cost than just replacing them with new ones instead. But, again, timing is everything, so keep an eye out on how often this needs to be done based on where you live.

6. Get a professional to help you

A certified and experienced roofing contractor can help make your home ten times better! They are experts in their field, which means they know how to do a more efficient job than if you try it independently, leading to less time required for maintenance and money saved over time. These experts can help with any specific questions about how best to repair something as serious as a leak in your roof. If your roof’s condition has worsened over time, then you can check the cost of new roof with them and get it done before any incident occurs.

7. Install storm protection devices

If there is anything that could lead to an expensive repair or replacement of parts, it would be wind damage, such as damages caused by strong winds when storms hit during hurricane season. To avoid this from happening, install storm protection devices that will keep out all those pesky gusts of wind while also keeping things safe inside the house!

8. Ensure there is plenty of ventilation

If you have a flat roof, ensure that the underlayment has been correctly installed and sealed to help keep it dry and ventilated. Remember, if water pools on your roof for long periods of time, bad things are bound to happen!

9. Clean up after storms

After experiencing heavy rain or snowfall events in the wintertime, especially, be sure to clean out gutters, eaves and downspouts to prevent water from pooling. Take care of any ice dams that may be forming on the roof as well!

10. Stay away from harsh chemicals

You should not use harsh cleaning products such as bleach near asphalt roofs since these products erode asphalt and actually lead to more leaking problems. Instead, try using soapy water such as dish soap or detergent as they help break up dirt and grime.

11. Use the right type of paint for your roof

Don’t use spray paint for your roof as it is a low quality and quick-drying type of paint. Instead, choose an oil-based primer coat with any latex topcoat to increase the life expectancy of your roofing material. If you paint your roof with the right material, it will stay clean and attractive for a longer period, unlike cheaper paints which tend to peel and fade.

12. Use a good quality broom

Use the right equipment when it comes to cleaning your roof as well. A regular household broom does not give you thorough coverage, leaving behind dirt that may be hiding in nooks and crannies of your roof material. Instead, use a heavy-duty or rotating sweeper with bristles on the edge so they can get into tight areas for better results!

13. Use sealant where needed

The best way to keep water out of places like valleys, chimneys, and other areas which cause leaks typically accumulate debris is to use sealant. Plastic roofing and tarps are also great for protecting your home from water damage, keeping it dry inside.

14. Reseal your paint

If you have had a previous coat of paint or sealant on the surface of your roof material but notice that it’s starting to peel off after years of wear-and-tear, then take action! It may not be worth investing in a new topcoat if this will just happen again over time so instead, replace any areas which need repainting with an updated layer before leaks start cropping up around them.

Conclusion:

It is always best to take these steps early in the life of your roof before you’ve invested too much money into it. It will save time and keep your home protected from leaks that can lead to more costly damage down the road, like flooding or mold!