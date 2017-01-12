Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson Appointed to Serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson released the following statement on her appointment to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee:

“Since my first day in Congress, my mantra has been jobs, jobs, jobs. The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee plays a pivotal role in spurring job creation and economic growth. This appointment will provide excellent opportunities to work across party lines to advance an agenda to rebuild and strengthen America’s infrastructure and transportation systems, which will make our nation both safer and more competitive.

“South Florida’s airports and seaports are significant economic drivers in our state and gateways to commerce in other states. As a member of this vital committee, I will work hard to open doors of opportunity for both employees and businesses at home and across the nation.”

Now in her fourth term, Congresswoman Wilson has been a leader on labor, transportation, and infrastructure issues.

In 2013, she founded and became co-chair of the bipartisan Florida Ports Caucus in the House of Representatives, which played a central role in the passage of the Water Resources Reform and Development Act, legislation that, among other things, funded water infrastructure projects across the country, including significant upgrades to PortMiami to deepen the main harbor to 50 feet and make it Big Ship ready.

In the 115th Congress, the Florida lawmaker will introduce the Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Act, which aims to put workers back on the job while rebuilding and modernizing America’s infrastructure and transportation systems.