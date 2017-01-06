North Miami’s University Relations Board Hosts Annual Commemorative Event

North Miami –The City of North Miami and its University Relations Board will host a Candlelight Vigil to honor the work and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Candlelight Vigil in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL 33161

The event will feature special performances by local elementary, middle and high school students, choirs, and dance groups as well as aspiring poets from local Universities.

The winners of the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest will be announced and awarded a brand new tablet and a $50 gift card made possible by the North Miami Alliance of Neighborhood Associations.

This event is brought to you by the North Miami’s University Relations Board, comprised of representatives from Barry University, Florida International University, Johnson & Wales University and Miami-Dade College – North Campus, as well as community representatives and city departments, including the North Miami Public Library and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the North Miami Alliance of Neighborhood Associations.

For additional information on this and other celebrations in North Miami, visit northmiamifl.gov/celebrate.