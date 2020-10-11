YWomen Vote 2020: A Virtual Conversation on the Impact of your Vote in Florida

YWomen Vote 2020 is Presented by YWCA South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – YWCA South Florida and YWCA USA present the YWomen Vote 2020 virtual town hall featuring a Conversation with America’s Women on October 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The webinar, sponsored by Uber and Apollo Bank, will lift women’s voices to transform and inform the voting experience.

As our nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts on women, raising our voices is even more important. With 8 in 10 women enthusiastic to vote, women are highly motivated to advance shared personal and economic security interests in 2020.

Guest speakers, experts in the field and YWCA will explore the issues that matter most to the women in Florida – including new polling results – and share critical, accurate information about voting requirements.

Panelists of the event include:

Alejandra Y. Castillo , CEO of YWCA USA

, CEO of YWCA USA Fatima Voss Graves , President & CEO of National Women’s Law Center

, President & CEO of National Women’s Law Center Tina Tchen , President & CEO of Time’s Up Now

, President & CEO of Time’s Up Now Cecile Scoon, First Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Florida

YWCA South Florida encourages the local South Florida community to be a part of the conversation. Click here to RSVP.