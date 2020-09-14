Biden for President Florida to Launch “We Know Joe” Series

Regional “We Know Joe” Events Across the State Will Highlight the Effects of COVID-19, Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat the Pandemic, and Plans to Build Back Better

FLORIDA – On Monday, September 14, Biden for President Florida will host a statewide press call and regional press calls across Florida as part of the launch of the We Know Joe campaign.

The statewide press call will be led by Biden for President Campaign Co-Chair and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and will touch on forthcoming themes of the We Know Joe campaign in Florida that will highlight Joe Biden’s record of fighting for our hard-working families and plans to build America back better.

Monday’s regional events will highlight the stories of Floridians who have been personally impacted by President Trump’s failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even after he admitted in February how deadly the virus would be.

Participants will discuss how COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s failures have impacted them and their loved ones, and why they believe that Joe Biden is the only candidate to beat COVID-19 and build back better.