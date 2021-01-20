AFSCME President Lee Saunders Celebrates Biden-Harris Inauguration

Saunders, ‘Biden-Harris will make the concerns of working people their highest priority’

[WASHINGTON, DC] – AFSCME President Lee Saunders released the following statement about the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States:

“Today at noon, the nation gets a new chief executive, one with the experience, vision and temperament to address the enormous challenges facing the nation.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will focus relentlessly on managing and ultimately defeating this pandemic. They have a plan to get emergency help to families in the short term and to revitalize the economy in the long term. They are committed to supporting our front-line heroes, investing in the public services that make our communities happen. They will also do everything in their power to repair the nation’s fractures, to restore unity and respect after the tumult and chaos of the last four years.

“And in everything they do, the Biden-Harris administration will make the concerns of working people their highest priority. They know that is the only way to build back better. They have an innate understanding of and deep affinity for the labor movement. They honor the sacrifices that public service workers make to keep our neighbors safe and healthy. They will fight to ensure we have the resources to do our work and the voice on the job we need to thrive.

“AFSCME members organized and mobilized in huge numbers to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We now look forward to being partners with them in moving a bold pro-worker agenda.”