Yohan Marley Pens A New Single And Says His “Goodbyes”

Yohan Shares His Musical Prowess With Musical Lovers Globally

[NEW YORK] – Yohan Marley continues to show his musical prowess with the release of his single “Goodbyes”. Produced by himself, DJ Xpress and Jizzle,”Goodbyes” shares a dancehall – afropop infused musical sound, relatable to those who have experienced being forced to say goodbye.

Coming off the heels of his recently released single “Brickell“, which has garnered attention from numerous DJs, internationally and on the national scene. Yohan has also caught the eyes of platforms such as Miami New Times, Jamaica Gleaner and most recently international interview requests on terrestrial radio.

With an industry that is constantly evolving, Yohan Marley is looking to make his contribution to the music with his creativity and ingenuity as he continues to grow his fan base. “Goodbyes” highlights the eclectic sound and writing style he is capable of delivering, while connecting with persons globally.

As Yohan sings the chorus “don’t let goodbyes come too easy, just let me know that you need me” there is a moment reminiscent of having to leave a relationship or loved one. With the release of the single, Yohan has also gifted us with a visual to accompany the single. “Goodbyes” video directed by Yohan Marley, Produced by Michael Zoyes, Stylist Axi Mines, was filmed in Miami, Florida.

Yohan Marley remains the embodiment of a youthful fusion of reggae, pop, and life as he takes the nexts steps in carrying on the musical legacy.

The single is currently available for here.