Wynwood Launches Social Media Challenge to Welcome Visitors Back

Popular Food & Beverage, Retail and Wellness Establishments offer Thousands in Cash Prizes and Giveaways

MIAMI – As local businesses reopen their doors after months of closures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is launching #FortheWyn, a collection of social media challenges that encourages visitors to safely return to the area’s beloved art, retail, culinary, and wellness establishments.

From now until November 13, the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting a month-long series of social media challenges on its popular @WynwoodMiami Instagram account, reaching over 160,000 unique followers.

#FortheWyn incorporates challenges that will encourage foot traffic to the area, highlight local businesses, and increase overall economic spend in Wynwood.

With a total of twelve challenges across four weeks, the #FortheWyn campaign will offer participants notable awards that include:

a month-long coworking space at Minds Cowork;

a $100 gift card for one of Wynwood’s most lavish eateries, dōma;

a month-long workout pass for CrossFit Wynwood;

a spray-paint graffiti class led by the Museum of Graffiti;

and many more

“Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been working proactively to support businesses in the neighborhood through a series of efforts that include our successful virtual series #WynAtHome and our outdoor dining program,” said Albert Garcia, Wynwood BID Chairman. “The #FortheWyn social media campaign builds on these efforts, inviting hundreds of thousands of our social media followers to experience, celebrate, and support our beloved Wynwood establishments.”

Kicking off on October 20th, #FortheWyn will have a variety of challenges, with the first one encouraging participants to showcase their best yoga moves, using the neighborhood’s colorful streetscapes as a background.

Partnering with Wynwood’s first and only yoga studio, SOL Yoga, followers are asked to showcase their best yoga pose in Wynwood and the best image will be awarded five FREE classes at SOL Yoga, valued at over $100. Activated from now until November 13, the #FortheWyn campaign is part of several initiatives by the Wynwood BID to support area businesses in the district as the community continues to navigate through the effects of the pandemic.

Anyone wishing to participate or learn more is encouraged to follow Wynwood’s official Instagram account @WynwoodMiami or visit www.WynwoodMiami.com.

Following is a full schedule of #FortheWyn challenges and partnerships:

Week 1:

Tues., October 20- SOL Yoga Participants have a week to share a photo of themselves doing their favorite yoga pose in front any Wynwood mural. The winner will receive a gift card for 5 of SOL Yoga’s classes.

SOL Yoga Thurs., October 22 – Beaker & Gray Participants have to tag their favorite dinner date for a chance to win a 3-course dinner for 2 paired with choice of wine or cocktail.

– Beaker & Gray Sat., October 24 – Candle Land Participants have to comment on the ultimate scent combo in the @WynwoodMiami comment section for the chance to win 2 free candle-making classes.

– Candle Land

Week 2:

Mon., October 26 – Minds Cowork Participants have to show their best 30 seconds business pitch or brand idea for the chance of winning a free month at Wynwood’s newest coworking space.

– Minds Cowork Wed., October 28 – Museum of Graffiti Participants have to post a graffiti mural in Wynwood that they admire the most, for the chance to win admission to the gallery and a spray paint graffiti class for 2.

– Museum of Graffiti Fri., October 30 – dōma Participants have to recreate any of dōma’s contemporary cocktails for a chance to win a $100 gift card to dōma.

– dōma

Week 3:

Tues., November 3 – Frangipani Participants have to tag a friend and post an image of their home décor-corner. Winner will receive a personal shopping experience plus a $100 gift certificate.

– Frangipani Thurs., November 5 – BASE Participants have to post their best Wynwood style for a chance to win the entire signature scent collection from BASE.

– BASE Sat., November 7 – CrossFit Wynwood Participants have to complete 50 crunches per day for one week. Winner gets one free month for CrossFit Wynwood’s WynFIT fitness program.

– CrossFit Wynwood

Week 4:

Mon., November 9 – Rupees Participants have to tag their friend on @wynwoodmiami’s Instagram post and follow @rupees_inc for the chance at winning a Bollywood experience, including being dressed in an authentic Indian saree.

– Rupees Wed., November 11 – The LAB Miami Participants have to share their favorite quote and tag their favorite entrepreneur for a chance to win a one-month coworking pass to The LAB Miami.

– The LAB Miami Fri., November 13 – Basico Participants have to tag their favorite Basico brand for a chance to win a Dear Deer gift box, which includes a t-shirt of choice, a hat and a bandana.

– Basico