City of Miramar hosting Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-off Celebration

MIRAMAR – The Reggae Girlz made history by becoming the first Caribbean country to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled for June 1 – July 1, 2019 in France.

The Reggae Girlz will take on Brazil on June 9th, Italy on June 14th, and Australia on June 18th during the Group Stages.

The JWNT will begin their 2019 World Cup Send-Off Tour with a game in Jamaica against Panama on May 19th.

The Reggae Girlz Foundation (RGF), The City of Miramar, and Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis will be hosting a Week of Celebration Activities (May 20 – 24, 2019) to celebrate their historic achievement and send them off to France in style!

Scheduled Fundraising Events In Miramar

The following list of fundraising and celebration activities have been planned under the patronage of the Consul General Oliver Mair, and the Jamaica Tourist Board, and under the mandate of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) (not all inclusive):

May 22, 2019 – VIP Fundraising Reception Cocktail – hosted by Consul General Oliver Mair, Vice Mayor Davis and Cedella Marley (Global Ambassador for Jamaica Football)

May 23, 2019– Reggae Girlz 2019 World Cup Send-Off Fun-Day Celebration – hosted by the Reggae Girlz Foundation, City of Miramar and Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis. A fun-filled evening of food, drinks and music, featuring a double header football match (additional details to be announced pending approvals).

Photo Highlights from Reggae Girlz Media Launch

On Monday, April 15th Caribbean Riddims Marketing held a press conference to officially announce the activities scheduled to take place for the Reggae Girlz send off under the patronage of the Consul General Oliver Mair, The City of Miramar, and Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis.