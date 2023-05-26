Wyclef Jean Receives Keys to Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and Little Haiti at the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

MIAMI – City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Little Haiti Optimist Club presented the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch Saturday, May 20th in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month at the Caribbean Marketplace in the heart of Little Haiti.

Haitian Heritage Month recognizes the rich history and culture of Haitians by showcasing its art, food, music and more. The month-long celebration pays tribute to the Haitian community for their valuable contributions to South Florida.

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity honored Wyclef Jean for his philanthropic, business and entertainment achievements.

During the event, Sheila Be sang the Haitian National Anthem and Ambience Creole Jazz Band performed.

Chefs of the Caribbean

Attendees at the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch enjoyed delicious dishes prepared by: Chef Creole (Haiti/Bahamas), Chef the Rose (Haiti), Top Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef Irie (Jamaica), Chef Cat (Trinidad/Jamaica), Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Rob (Haiti), Chef Michel France (Haiti), Chef Keith Reed (Bahamas) and Chef Garfield (Jamaica) as well as signature island beverages and spirits from: Valmas Cremas, Korbel Champagne Mimosas, Kola Choucoune and Savens Alkaline Water.

Wyclef Jean Presented With Several Awards

“Support the dreams of the youth and whatever we leave will inspire the next generation”, said Wyclef.

Wyclef surprised guests with an impromptu concert performing some of his greatest hits. The brunch culminated with attendees enjoying Art Beat Miami Haitian Heritage Month art exhibit and receiving a Haitian Heritage Month commemorative poster entitled: Together for a Better Little Haiti.