World Bank Supports COVID-19 Medical Response in Suriname

WASHINGTON, DC — The World Bank provided US$412,000 to Suriname to purchase essential medical supplies for the country’s emergency response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“The World Bank is pleased that timely commitment of financing enabled rapid procurement and distribution of essential medical supplies and equipment to support the immediate needs of the Suriname health system,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.

As part of its rapid response at the onset of the pandemic, Suriname benefited from this World Bank financing to procure and distribute personal protective equipment and medical supplies to key hospitals handling COVID-19 cases.

These funds were mobilized under the Saramacca Canal System Rehabilitation Project using the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC). CERCs allow funds to be reallocated from the project to be used for emergency response activities. Further emergency activities that may require support from the World Bank are being discussed with the Government of Suriname.