Worksite Wellness Award Presented to City of Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK – The City of Coconut Creek is the first municipality in Broward County to be awarded the Silver Level Worksite Wellness Award by the Florida Tobacco Cessation Alliance (FTCA).

The FTCA Worksite Wellness Award was established as a way to recognize and set a standard for businesses that are providing comprehensive tobacco cessation services for their employees.

There are two levels that can be earned, Silver or Gold and any employer in the state of Florida can apply for this award on behalf of their organization. The City of Coconut Creek is a worksite with approximately 380 employees that became a tobacco free worksite in 2014.

The City of Coconut Creek partnered with Tobacco Free Florida and Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) to offer free tobacco cessation resources to help their employees quit tobacco.

Free assistance is available to businesses creating or updating a tobacco control policy to exclude electronic cigarettes and other newer devices in the workplace.

Broward County businesses are encouraged to support quit attempts being made by their employees by hosting group quit sessions at the workplace. Employees who make a decision to quit tobacco together can reinforce each other and increase the likelihood of staying quit while at the workplace.

Tobacco Free Florida’s new Quit Your Way program makes it easier than ever for tobacco users to access free tools and services to help them quit.

