Women’s History Month Spotlight: Tina Brown, Executive Director of the Overtown Youth Center

MIAMI – In honor of Women’s History Month Spotlight we are spotlighting some of the contributions of women who have made a profound impact in the community as well as help inspire others.

Tina Brown, Executive Director of the Overtown Youth Center is one of those accomplished women who we celebrate for her work in the community. South Florida Caribbean News caught up with her to find out a bit of her story.

What are some things you know now that you wish you knew when you first started as a nonprofit leader?

This work is a lifestyle

This work is a family affair

Follow your instincts

Keep it all business with all staff

This will be the most memorable experience and life-changing work that you’ll ever do!

What are your three most significant accomplishments in your career as a nonprofit leader?

Under my leadership, OYC has flourished both fiscally and programmatically. Fiscally, OYC’s revenues have increased over 200%, and programmatically, OYC’s service population has grown over 500%.

I’m incredibly proud that, adding that the center’s vibrancy is not exclusive to its finances. “We’ve created a program and an atmosphere and a culture in which people desire to support financially. It is almost without fail when people come to visit the OYC, they are compelled to give. I had a lot to do with creating a culture where people can feel the work that we do.”

As a favorably recognized leader, I have been a founder member of two other organizations that serve as collective impact foundational entities that serve as support for a broader base of youth and families.

What are the dominant challenges you see nonprofit organizations facing, and what do you think would be viable solutions?

Funding

Capacity Support

Competitive Salaries that yield Highly Competent Staff

Legislative Capacity Building and Support

Membership and Recruitment.

What other Executive Directors or Philanthropy Leader do you look up to?

Germaine Smith Baugh-President and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Broward County

How do you see the organization changing in the next two years, and how do you see yourself creating that change?

Within the next two years, we will be moving into a state of the art facility; at a building square footage of 56, 000. We will be expanding services to more students and families and embarking on initiatives that tackle housing, economic mobility, etc.

Leading the Capital Campaign project efforts and raising $17M, as well as creating a team that will serve the growing demands of the organization.

Outside of the Overtown Youth Project, in what ways do you give (or in what ways have you given) back to the community?

Lending my professional expertise to others

Giving to causes that I care about

Mentoring

Favorite moment at the Overtown Youth Center

Mentoring moments with staff and students

Favorite place to go in Miami?

Overtown

Favorite Performer

Missy Elliot

Favorite Quote or Mantra

You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.

Tina Brown

Tina Brown is a daughter of Miami – Historic Overtown to be exact – and the powerhouse leader has dedicated her life to improving the lives of those who live, work and play in the community of her birth. Armed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Savannah State University; a Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Phoenix; almost two decades of experience in the field of accounting and business management for both corporate and non-profit entities; as well as unbridled drive, dedication and passion, Tina is well equipped to impact her community for good.

As the Executive Director of the Overtown Youth Center (OYC), she is in the trenches daily, fighting to help her students and parents succeed.

She is more than OYC’s Executive Director, she is a role model that exhibits the utmost professionalism while showing Overtown youth what they can aspire to become if they work hard and make wise choices. Under Tina’s leadership, OYC has flourished both fiscally and programmatically. Fiscally, OYC’s revenues have increased over 200% and programmatically, OYC’s service population has grown over 500%.

n addition to her many responsibilities, Tina is currently overseeing a Capital Campaign to raise $15 million dollars to reconstruct OYC so it can service even more youth and families. Thus far, the campaign has raised $10 million.

Due to her lifelong passion of empowering young people, Tina doesn’t take her role lightly or for granted. She believes her work will help change the narrative in the black community.Tina currently lives in South Florida with her husband Cory and their three children, Kaige, Kaiden and Canaan Brown.

To learn more about the Overtown Youth Center visit: https://overtownyouth.org/