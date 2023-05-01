Haitian Heritage Tourism Spotlight: Eugenie Noel

MIAMI – This month as part of our Haitian Heritage Month spotlight, we are excited to celebrate putting a spotlight on unsung heroes in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Hotel housekeepers play a key role in the responsibility for the first impressions of a hotel’s cleanliness. But, often invisible, the efforts of housekeepers may go unappreciated.

South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Eugenie Noel, Housekeeping Attendant at Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, who shared her reflections on her Haitian heritage.

Q: Where are you from?

A: North West Haiti

Q: Why is it important to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month?

A: Haitians work together in many places throughout Miami and the country. It’s important to acknowledge the hard work, passion, and dedication our people have while celebrating each other and our accomplishments.

Q: What are some values or traditions that you cherish most about your heritage?

A: I enjoy celebrating Haitian independence day on January 1st by preparing soup joumou for my friends and family. I love spending time with my sons the night before prepping ingredients to create a dish that we enjoy together as a family. I instill great pride in this tradition as it symbolizes the freedoms we enjoy today. We also love Christmas!

Q: Favorite Haitian Dish:

A: Haitian legume with black beans and rice.

Q: Favorite quote

Psalm: 24 reminds me that “the Lord is strong and mighty in battle.” Psalm: 91 is my favorite- relaying inspirational messages of protection, hope, and confidence.

Q: What are some other things you’d like people to know about you?

A: I have five sons. Family and charity are the most important values in my life. I’m incredibly involved with church and my parish. I always try to help people when they are in need. I give prayers, donate food and clothing, and organize donations. I volunteer to assist the elderly by cleaning houses for individuals who live alone. I’ll go shopping for elders who are unable to otherwise, and I always pick up items for my parish when shopping.