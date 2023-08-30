Women for Success Conducts 3rd Annual “Female Founders Forum”

MIAMI – The non-profit, Women for Success, is inviting all women professionals, entrepreneurs, and startup founders to this year’s Female Founders Forum, September 20 – 22nd at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club. Bringing together a diverse community of like-minded funders and founders, the three-day event is created to foster invaluable connections for female-owned businesses to secure the resources they need to thrive.

On the agenda are interactive workshops, prominent keynote speakers, and panels of experts covering all aspects of successfully running a startup, from finance and funding to compliance and technology solutions.

Guest Speakers

While the list of speakers continues to grow, confirmed presenters include Hector Mujica, Head of Economic Opportunities, Google.org; Cameron Rogers, CFA, Private Wealth Management Financial Advisor, Ellevest; Kerry-Ann Royes, MBA, President & CEO, YWCA South Florida; Wenyi Cai, Founder and CEO, Polymath Ventures; an Alix Lebec, Founder and CEO, Lebec Consulting. Women for Success will donate the proceeds of the event to women entrepreneurs via their Business Shower Grant and Incubator Program.

This in-person event will be held at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, 1001 East Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables. Female Founders Forum tickets range from $35 to $490 and can be secured at www.GiveForSuccess.org.

Help For Women Owned Businesses

Women-led teams raise 31% more ROI for investors and are more resilient in an economic downturn, yet only receive approximately 2.4% of Venture Capital funding according to Pitchbook Data. Women for Success is a non-profit on a mission to change that, one Business Shower at a time. Entrepreneurship can feel lonely, but with a community of like-minded founders providing support every step of the way, the journey is less challenging and more rewarding!

Female Founders Forum is an event created by Women for Success, a non-profit organization that provides a supportive community where female entrepreneurs can receive free workshops, tools, resources, e-mentorship, and small business grants. The Forum in being held in collaboration with Capital One and the Networking Maverick.

Investments

Women for Success has invested over tens of thousands of dollars in grants, raised thousands of dollars in donations for the 250 single mothers of Lotus House, as well as the women of the LEAP Program, hosted innumerable educational forums, donated thousands of dollars to a variety of non-profits; provided free weekly e-mentorships; and created a Safe Space for hundreds of self-identifying women to collaborate and lift each other up!