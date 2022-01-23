The internet has made it easier than ever before to start a business. An idea that might have been dismissed in the past can now be shared with the world through platforms like Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

However, what you might not know is that there are several legal issues that come with starting a business online. These include copyright infringement, website copy and content ownership, and trademark infringement. When you hire an intellectual property lawyer, you get to work with someone who understands the ins and outs of the digital world and will protect your company and your intellectual property rights.

Dealing with these legal issues on your own could be costly and time-consuming — especially if you’re just starting out. Hiring an experienced lawyer can help minimize costs and get things done quickly so you can focus on running your company instead of worrying about legal problems.

Why You Need an IP Lawyer for Your Startup

Content protection is at the heart of the work IP attorneys do for small businesses. Navigating the world of copyright law should be fairly straightforward, but it often isn’t. There are a myriad of pitfalls that small business owners have to deal with, and knowing how to avoid them can be crucial to success.

With the right knowledge and legal advice, you can avoid some common copyright issues. For instance, if you hire photographers to shoot images of your products, you want to make sure you retain all rights to the images. The same goes for company logos you have designed by a graphic artist, or if you publish articles from guest contributors on your blog.

Protecting your startup’s assets from theft is another example of the type of issue that IP attorneys can help with. It’s important to know how to protect intellectual property when you’re putting all of your company’s eggs in one basket. Your business is only as strong as your IP, and if someone steals your idea, it will mean the end of your business.

What to Expect from Your IP Lawyer

Protecting intellectual property is a huge responsibility, but it’s a necessary one. Your IP lawyer will work with you to set the legal precedent that will protect your intellectual property rights and secure your business.

The responsibilities of an IP lawyer entail things like advocating for your company before the courts, keeping an eye out for potential copyright infringement, handling patent and trademark matters, and more.

For example, going back to one of our earlier scenarios. Imagine you hire a photographer to shoot product images – but it’s done through a handshake deal. Now, who actually owns those images? You bought and paid for them, but there’s no written contract. Could the photographer sell the images to another company, or share them online?

One way your IP lawyer can protect your company is by claiming you own all the work that was done by the photographer and any sale of those images. But an IP lawyer would’ve prevented this situation from happening in the first place, by making sure that there was an explicit and clear understanding about the terms of the shoot, as well as clear written contracts.

Another situation your IP lawyer can help you with is when your business creates new products or releases a new version of an existing product. Your IP lawyer will guide you through the process of writing new legal codes for your company’s new products, as well as making sure that your product doesn’t infringe upon any existing copyrights.

Tips on Avoiding Pitfalls when Working with an IP Attorney

Although using a lawyer to protect your startup’s intellectual property is a good idea, there are a few things to keep in mind when engaging an IP lawyer.

For starters, you shouldn’t just hire anyone to help you with your IP rights. Find a lawyer who’s experienced with your particular product niche, as well as the challenges of protecting intellectual property in a legal environment. If you’re in a competitive industry, you’ll also want to find an IP lawyer who has a strong reputation in that space.

Another tip is to avoid any potential risks that could come with an IP lawyer that’s inexperienced or unethical. As mentioned above, your IP lawyer should be someone who has experience with protecting intellectual property rights. If they have a record of unethical practices, you should be wary of working with them.

Finally, do some homework on your IP lawyer before you hire them. Ask them for an example of the work they’ve done for other companies, and get a feel for what they’re capable of. While your lawyer should be professional and knowledgeable, they should also be honest about their experiences with other clients. If you don’t feel comfortable with how they describe their past work, find someone else.