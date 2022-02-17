What’s Driving the Demand for Healthcare Professionals in Florida?

In 2022, one of the most in-demand jobs in the market right now belong to the healthcare department—this could be due to the fact that we’ve been in the middle of a raging pandemic for over two years now, and health workers everywhere are working overtime and doing their best to cater to the ever-increasing number of patients everyday.

By the way things are going, it’s expected that the field is only going to need more workers in the next few years, and most hospitals and clinics are already running short and are in demand for both doctors and nurses.

Florida, in particular, has seen a growing need for healthcare workers, and almost every hospital is looking to hire nurses during this time.

If you’re a nurse living in Florida, or have always dreamed of working there, we’re going to take a quick look at why there’s a current surge in the need for healthcare professionals in Florida, and if you can expect to have a long and successful career there—let’s get started!

The Pandemic and its Repercussions

Before any other reason, most of the patients who are currently visiting hospitals all over the world, including Florida, are people who either have or are recovering from Covid-19.

Though the world is also slowly going back to normal each month, there are still an overwhelming number of people who need to receive treatment for the disease.

This is one of the reasons why many hospitals need doctors and nurses who can take on more shifts, and also treat people who are severely affected due to it and need immediate care.

As a matter of fact, most clinics and hospitals are now hiring travel nurses—this basically means that nurses from anywhere can move to Florida to work for a particular period of time on a contract basis.

Florida travel nursing has become one of the most in-demand jobs in the healthcare field, because most healthcare professionals (especially nurses) prefer working as travel nurses than full-time. This is because being a travel nurse has its own perks, some of which include:

Lesser work hours and more flexible shifts

A higher pay scale when compared with most other nurses

The ability to travel and explore new places while meeting new people

Reimbursement of travel and housing expenses during your contract

The ability to create a good work-life balance

A chance to get more experience and excel in your career while working from different hospitals and clinics all over the world

The option of taking some time off after your contract ends, instead of working all year round

An Increase in the Aging Population

Currently, Florida needs more healthcare professionals to help cater to the growing number of aged individuals, who require intensive and minimal health care and treatment.

In fact, Florida now has one of the biggest populations of elderly people, and this automatically increases the number of people who are visiting hospitals for various reasons.

Unfortunately, elderly people seem to have more severe symptoms when they fall ill due to Covid-19, and most of them require immediate medical care, unlike younger people who are able to isolate themselves in their homes during their recovery.

As a matter of fact, many individuals are currently unable to find immediate medical care when they fall sick, due to the hospitals being short-staffed, though most of the doctors and nurses work overtime to make up for the shortage.

The bottom line is that if you’re planning to start a career in the healthcare field, or try starting a career as a travel nurse, you could start by looking for opportunities to excel in your career—especially in places where the starting pay would be higher due to the high-demand.