What To Do With Your Boat If You Want To Move Away?

If you’re a boat owner planning to move away, you may wonder about your beloved vessel’s best course of action. Whether you’re relocating to a different city or embarking on a long-term travel adventure, it’s essential to consider the options available to you regarding your boat. This article will explore six practical steps to ensure your boat’s safety, maintenance, and potential use when you move away.

Ship Your Boat to Your New Location

A possible option for boat owners moving away is to ship their boats to their new location. Opting for expert yacht shipping solutions is a suitable choice if you’re relocating to a place with convenient water access and intend to continue using your boat in your new area. Research reputable boat shipping companies that specialize in transporting boats over long distances. Obtain quotes and compare services to ensure you choose a reliable, cost-effective option.

Sell Your Boat

A common option for boat owners moving away is selling their vessels. Selling your boat allows you to find a new owner who can continue enjoying and caring for it. You can list your boat for sale through various channels, such as online marketplaces, boating forums, or local classifieds. Ensure you provide accurate information, appealing photos, and a reasonable asking price to attract potential buyers. Consider hiring a professional boat broker to assist you with the selling process and handle negotiations on your behalf. Selling your boat relieves you of the responsibility of maintaining it and provides you with additional funds for your move or future endeavors.

Store Your Boat

Storing it may be the ideal solution if you’re not ready to part ways with your boat permanently. Research local boat storage facilities or marinas that offer long-term storage options. These facilities often provide secure storage spaces or moorings where your boat can be protected from the elements. Properly winterizing your boat and performing necessary maintenance before storage is crucial to prevent damage and ensure its readiness when you decide to use it again. Additionally, consider investing in a boat cover or shrink-wrapping to provide extra protection. Storing your boat allows you to maintain ownership while providing a safe and convenient solution during your absence.

Rent or Lease Your Boat

If you’re open to the idea of others using your boat in your absence, renting or leasing it can be a viable option. Some boating enthusiasts prefer the flexibility of renting or leasing a boat rather than owning one. You can explore platforms and websites that connect boat owners with potential renters or lessees. Ensure that you establish clear terms, such as rental rates, insurance coverage, and maintenance responsibilities, in a written agreement. Screen potential renters or lessees carefully and provide a comprehensive orientation on operating and caring for your boat. Renting or leasing your boat helps offset the costs of ownership and keeps your vessel active and maintained.

Hire a Boat Management Service

Hiring a professional boat management service can provide peace of mind if you prefer a more hands-off approach to managing your boat while you’re away. These services specialize in handling all aspects of boat ownership, including maintenance, cleaning, storage, and even chartering. They have the expertise and resources to ensure your boat is in optimal condition and can arrange for chartering opportunities to generate income. Research reputable boat management companies in your area and inquire about their services, fees, and insurance coverage. Hiring a boat management service relieves you of the day-to-day responsibilities of boat ownership and allows you to enjoy your time away confidently.

Seek Boat Co-ownership

If you’re not ready to part with your boat but don’t want it to sit idle during your absence, seeking boat co-ownership can be an excellent option. Find like-minded individuals who are interested in co-owning a boat. You can share the costs, responsibilities, and enjoyment of owning a boat together. Establish an explicit agreement that outlines usage schedules, maintenance responsibilities, and financial contributions. Ensure that all co-owners have a mutual understanding of the boat’s care and usage guidelines. It’s crucial to communicate openly and address any potential conflicts or disagreements that may arise. Co-ownership lets you keep your boat active and well-maintained while sharing financial and time commitments with others passionate about boating.

Moving away doesn’t have to mean parting ways with your beloved boat. By considering the options of selling, storing, renting, or co-owning your boat, you can find the best solution that suits your preferences and circumstances. Proper maintenance, clear agreements, and proactive communication are essential in ensuring your boat’s safety, preservation, and potential use during your absence. Explore these options and make an informed decision that allows you to enjoy your new adventure while keeping your boat’s future in mind.