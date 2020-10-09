What to Do When Moving to New Zealand

Are you ready to escape the humidity of South Florida and relocate to a completely new environment? Full of dramatic topography and breathtaking views, New Zealand is a great choice for anyone looking to reconnect with nature.

If you’ve decided to take the plunge and move to New Zealand, you may be wondering what’s next. Here are some tips that can help you feel better prepared to take this exciting step!

Plan Accommodations Before Arriving

Before making the big move, you’ll want to secure a place to stay before arriving. Visiting the area to look at homes before moving is ideal. It’s a trek, but this trip is important, as it gives you a taste of what it will be like to live in one of the cities or small communities. There’s a big difference between settling in Auckland vs. Wanaka.

However, it’s not always possible to take a big trip before moving. If you aren’t able to visit beforehand, find some temporary housing that will work. This could be renting space in a hotel or hostel, or staying with family and friends in the area.

When looking at temporary housing, try to keep a practical timeline in mind. Do you have a job lined up prior to arrival? A significant other to help you look? Or kids who will need to start school? The answers to these questions can impact how long you will have to find a more permanent housing solution.

Store Your Possessions While House Hunting

If you haven’t found the perfect home before arriving, you’ll need a place to keep your stuff. A personal self-storage facility may be a great option. According to Safestore Containers Onehunga center, you’ll need to find a storage facility that offers a variety of container sizes for all your belongings. The storage units should also come with a secure locking system to keep your items safe.

If you have found a home but don’t have enough storage space, this is still a great solution. You can utilize a self-storage unit as a reputable place to keep large or expensive items secure. This will give you peace of mind that your valuables are safe.

Research Local Etiquette and Customs

Relocating to a new country means adjusting to a culture that’s different from your own. Adapting to different customs can be one of the tougher parts of your move.

Take some time beforehand to research New Zealand’s local etiquette to feel more confident. However, if you’re ever unsure in a situation, don’t be afraid to ask the locals for help!

You may also want to do some research on New Zealand slang and accents. People in New Zealand tend to talk very quickly. Paired with slang and an unfamiliar accent, this can even make it difficult for native English speakers to understand. Try watching films or listening to radio broadcasts from New Zealand to practice understanding their unique speech.

Prepare for the New Climate

New Zealand has a very diverse climate. The average temperature in New Zealand tends to decrease as you travel south. If you’re from South Florida, expect the seasons to be different from what you are used to. January and February are generally the warmest months of the year, with July being one of the coldest. However, since most parts of the country are very close to the coast, the temperatures tend to be very mild year-round.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a big change and want a laid-back lifestyle, New Zealand may be the perfect place for you. Moving to a different country can be an invigorating life change you won’t regret.

With learning any new culture, it may take a while for you to fully adjust. However, if you can anticipate upcoming changes and keep an open mind, you’ll feel at home in no time!