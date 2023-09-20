What to Do After a Semi Truck Crash

When you are involved in a truck accident, it can feel overwhelming. You and anyone with you might have survived injury, but your vehicle and perhaps you and your belongings did not. You may have no idea who is at fault for the accident, and this could have repercussions for your insurance and criminal record.

A semi truck crash is often even more stressful because these vehicles are large and often tow heavy loads. Semi-trucks are difficult to stop, and their sheer weight can inflict major damage when they collide with another vehicle.

Read below to find out what to do if you are in a car accident with a semi-truck.

Ensure Safety First

If you have been involved in a semi-truck crash, the first thing to do is check for injuries. Checking on yourself, as well as any other passengers in the vehicle, is essential. Before getting out of the vehicle, you should assess your mobility and look out for any physical injuries or broken bones.

Move your vehicle to the side of the road to prevent further accidents, if possible. Turn on your hazard lights and use warning triangles or flares, if available, to alert other drivers.

Contact Law Enforcement

Call the police to report the accident, even if it seems minor. Having an official accident report can be crucial when dealing with insurance claims and legal matters later on.

Cooperate with law enforcement and provide them with accurate information.

Exchange Information

Exchange contact and insurance information with the truck driver and any other involved parties. Be sure to gather the following details:

name, address, and phone number

driver’s license number

insurance company and policy number

trucking company information

Document the Scene

Use your smartphone or a camera to take photos and videos of the accident scene. Capture the following:

vehicle damage

skid marks or road conditions

license plates

traffic signs and signals

injuries sustained

This can be invaluable when filing an insurance claim or pursuing legal action.

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you feel fine after the crash, it’s essential to see a healthcare professional. Some injuries, like whiplash or internal injuries, may not show immediate symptoms. Documenting your injuries and seeking timely medical care is crucial for your well-being and any potential legal claims.

Notify Your Insurance Company

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible to report the accident. Provide them with accurate information about the incident and follow their instructions for filing a claim. Be cautious when speaking to the trucking company’s insurance adjusters, as they may try to minimize their liability.

Consult an Attorney

If you sustained significant injuries in the area or believe the truck driver was at fault, consider consulting an accident lawyer near Las Vegas, NV, specializing in personal injury cases. They can provide legal advice, protect your rights, and help you navigate the complexities of dealing with insurance companies and potential lawsuits.

Know What to Do Following a Semi Truck Crash

The aftermath of a semi truck crash can be devastating and complex, making it hard to know where to begin for those affected. Above all, if you or a loved one has been in an accident, seek medical attention and legal help right away.

Don’t wait! Take control of the situation now and get the justice you deserve.

