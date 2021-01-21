What Games Have the Highest Cost to Win Ratio

Virtually any game is good as long as you have high chances of winning. More so when the win is rewarded like a wad of cash. If you have frequented casinos before and can’t do it now because of so many restrictions, don’t despair. You can still enjoy the thrill of betting and winning in online casino games.

But what games are worth taking the risk?

Well, it would depend on your loss appetite. Generally, you would have to lose three, four, or even more rounds before winning. And that’s if you know what you’re doing. But let’s bank that for a second and see what sort of online games will give any player, novice or advanced, the winning hand.

Online Scratch Games

Though scratch cards are not one of the high roller online casino games, it still has the thrill. Plus, it has been known that you get to win 1 out of 5 from the cards you scratch. A fairly good stats if you consider the chances you got in winning the lottery. This game is also very simple to win, not tricks or anything like that that you have to learn and remember. Just choose a card, set your stake, and hit play to scratch away.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack is a fairly simple game too with you just playing against the dealer

(though others could still join the game), which in this case, is the computer or the software that runs the program. As per BalanceEveryday.com, you get to have a 49% chance of winning in Blackjack . This is because you only need to beat the computer and not everybody else.

Blackjack, though, needs a fair amount of skill to give you the upper hand. You and the others only need to come close to a score of 21 but not over it and you win. Simple and gives you a lot of chances to win.

Online Poker

Online poker used to be the most profitable online gambling game even for the average player. Now it isn’t. You would need to be really skilled in playing online poker but the returns are limitless once you get the hang of it.

Poker is a game where the player has more control over if you’d have a winning hand or not. Yes, luck plays the part when you are dealt with random cards but how well you manage and play those cards does do the trick in winning this game. What’s good in poker is you ultimately get what you have staked for especially when you play at least 4 to 5 hours a day and spend two more hours in strategy. If that doesn’t seem good to you then maybe this is not your game.

Scratch games, online blackjack, and poker are just some of the online games that you more or less have a higher chance of winning. Other games with a high cost to win ratio are baccarat, craps, roulette, online slots and sports betting. But whatever game you choose, make sure that you clearly understand the mechanics or else, you’re just wasting your time and money.