Welcome To Unrivaled Hospitality In The U.S. Virgin Islands

[U.S. Virgin Islands] – The Hideaway at Hull Bay, a private beachfront estate offering stylish group accommodations with resort amenities, welcomed guests this January to St. Thomas. Redefining barefoot luxury, the lush 5-acre property is comprised of two villas and eight cottages, exclusively accommodating up to 36 guests with double occupancy for a fully tailored private experience in the Caribbean.

Marrying agritourism with five-star hospitality, The Hideaway brings fresh perspective to a familiar vacation destination, where taking care of the rich landscape is a virtue only equivalent to delivering an authentic, one-of-a-kind group experience.

“The Hideaway is unlike any other group destination in this region, and is nestled in a location ripe for discovery,” said Samantha Hodge, General Manager of The Hideaway at Hull Bay. “We work one-on-one with our guests to create a completely customized experience for every group. Our goal is to bring a completely new perspective to a very well-known travel destination, and we are so fortunate to have a stellar list of third-party vendors we can call on to make every guest’s wish a reality. We are not in the business of saying “no” to anything – we strive to bring guests everything they want, and everything they never even thought about wanting. While every experience is tailored, elevated service remains a constant, and that enables The Hideaway to deliver highly curated, meaningful moments for destination events that social and corporate group travelers to St. Thomas have never seen before.”

HIGH TOUCH SERVICE MEETS LAID-BACK LUXURY

The natural surroundings of St. Thomas’ lush Northside inspire The Hideaway’s Caribbean-chic design, al fresco gathering spaces, and fruitful terrain, offering locally grown produce such as guava, passionfruit, sorrel and coconut water – all used whenever possible in The Hideaway’s always-changing afternoon cocktail. Evoking a sense of relaxed luxury and playful sophistication, The Hideaway showcases a vibrant palette of teals, blues, golds and sunset hues that offer pops color reflective of the Caribbean landscape juxtaposed against neutral tones and light-hued woods.

The Pavilion is at the heart of The Hideaway, offering a central space to gather with communal seating, a private bar and an inviting al fresco aesthetic. The property also boasts a fully stocked commercial kitchen, for those guests looking to add lunches, dinners, and events to their stay. Two three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,000 square-foot Beachfront Villas feature expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, including wrap-around oceanfront balconies and spacious kitchens stocked with Caribbean delicacies and imported favorites upon request.

Eight Beachside Cottages, totaling 12 bedrooms, feature luxurious comforts and hand-crafted furnishings, fully equipped kitchenettes, cozy reading nooks and private patios. Exteriors reflect traditional Caribbean architecture incorporating lightly painted woods and high impact glass, while interiors reflect contemporary design with custom-built furniture such as hanging lounge chairs, local artworks by regional talent, and live botanicals.

AMENITIES

All accommodations offer organic bath amenities, laundry services, and tech conveniences including high-speed WiFi and Smart TVs. Hammocks, starfruit, passionfruit, guava and banana trees line stone pathways to exclusive amenities including a resort style swimming pool equipped with luxe loungers, and a central lawn ideal for all types of activities. The Hideaway can create custom group gatherings such as a curated movie night under the stars, featuring a big screen, s’mores on the lawn, and an al fresco viewing experience unlike any other.

The Hideaway provides a turnkey experience for groups seeking ultimate privacy and peace in a Caribbean setting, with personalized itineraries, unmatched service and accommodations available for group bookings exclusively up to 18 bedrooms, or 36 guests.

A TAILORED PRIVATE EXPERIENCE FOR GROUPS

The Hideaway offers a fully customizable setting for every occasion, from intimate corporate retreats or social gatherings with friends and family, to weddings and events of up to 100 guests. A dedicated concierge of St. Thomas insiders and hospitality professionals seamlessly guide planning and execution for prestigious, one-of-a-kind events and experiences. While intimate dinners and receptions can be hosted at The Pavilion or within Villas, al fresco events are intimately created in authentic island settings. From the tropical farm and lush gardens to the beach on Hull Bay, just steps away from estate grounds, a unique dining experience is never far away.

From seaside sunset weddings to starlit dinners under fruit trees, The Hideaway’s experienced and well-connected concierge team ensures guests have a trusted advisor and exclusive point of contact from initial inquiry, to booking, arrival, while on property, and to departure, instilling the upmost of confidence while delivering on the promise for a vacation unlike any other.

The Hideaway is singularly focused on ensuring that every guest experience captures St. Thomas at its best – an intention fully realized through a trusted network of on-island independent vendors and extraordinary attention to detail. Guests unlock access to unique St. Thomas experiences, such as boat charters, guided snorkeling and kayaking excursions, on-site spa and workout/yoga services, and more.

TOURS

While custom tours, activities and packages can be tailored, existing guided experiences include the Downwinder Stand Up Paddle Board Adventure along world-renowned Megans Bay, and the Secluded Beach Getaway, a catered day trip to the various beaches of St. Thomas with round trip boating transportation.

FARM INSPIRED FOOD & DRINK

By design, The Hideaway fosters connection to the land and sea through its vibrant flora, fauna, and regenerative, 100% organic two-acre farm. Originally a coconut grove, the farm breathed new life and legacy into a piece of St. Thomas destroyed by the devastating 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The locally curated farm team has now cultivated more than 50 varieties of vegetables, fruit, flowers, and herbs, in addition to the many fruit trees growing around estate grounds. Many farm-grown ingredients are featured within a complimentary daily island-inspired breakfast, while others are sourced locally from trusted island partners.

The Hideaway’s culinary team can accommodate any vision for customizable menus and exquisite dining experiences, from luxury beach picnics to catered yacht excursions and everything in between. The Hideaway’s hand-crafted food and beverage experiences encourage regional discovery and celebrate local ingredients from trusted fishermen, farmers, bakers and growers, in addition to on-property harvest.

THE SHACK

Located next door and open to the public, The Shack is an unofficial “amenity” to The Hideaway experience. It is filled with the same locally sourced approach for cultivating the finest food and drink in St. Thomas. With a longstanding 50-year history, The Shack was recently reopened and refurbished to be a destination where guests are immersed in island culture, rubbing shoulders with locals over fresh Fish Tacos and Soursop Coladas under a canopy of coconut trees. Local fisherman haul the day’s fresh catch in from a boat ramp 20 feet away, adding to the seaside ambiance.

A full property buyout of The Hideaway, including exclusive use of the entire estate, its two Beachfront Villas, eight Beachside Cottages, all facilities and amenities starts at $8,500 per night and 12.5% tax for up to 36 guests. Additional private group reservations are tailored upon request.