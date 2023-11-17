MIAMI – In a groundbreaking initiative, the Florida Association of Black Chambers of Commerce is set to elevate the trajectory of Black-owned businesses with their upcoming webinar, “Unlocking the Potential: Scaling Black-Owned Businesses for Success.” Proudly sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) BE PowerFL Powering Florida, this webinar promises to unravel the keys to unlocking the full potential of Black-owned businesses, propelling them toward unprecedented heights of success.

To register, please click here.

From ideation to execution, this immersive webinar features a distinguished panel of expert speakers who will guide attendees through the entire business growth process. The esteemed moderator, Jessica Garrett Modkins, President of Hip Rock Star Advertising, will skillfully navigate panel discussions and engaging Q&A sessions, ensuring a dynamic and insightful experience for participants.

Webinar Speakers:

Moderator: Jessica Garrett Modkins, President, Hip Rock Star Advertising

Panelist: Howard Bush, Executive Managing Director, Act 3 Consulting

Topics to be Covered:

Recognizing Unique Challenges: This segment will illuminate the specific challenges faced by Black-owned businesses, shedding light on the roadblocks that may impede their growth potential.

Strategic Planning: The webinar will delve into the critical importance of strategic planning, revealing how a well-thought-out approach can revolutionize the journey toward sustainable growth.

Building a Strong Foundation: Explore the fundamental elements of a robust business foundation, including organizational structures and financial management, essential for fostering resilience and expansion.

Commitment to Support Mechanisms: Success rarely occurs in isolation. The webinar will underscore the significance of committing to various support systems, such as mentorship, networking, and continuous learning, to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship.

Powering Florida’s Black-Owned Businesses is committed to delivering more than just a webinar—it’s an investment in the future of Black-owned businesses. Dedicated to providing practical training, tools, and insights, this webinar aims to empower Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, arming them with the information needed to accelerate growth and success.

Our speakers will share their experiences and suggestions for success through dynamic panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions, ensuring participants leave with actionable strategies to advance their businesses.