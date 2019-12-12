Warren Campaign Announces New Staff in Florida

Charlestown, MA – Today, Florida for Warren announced ten staff hires. The announcement follows months of outreach to voters across the state in the form of trainings, recruitment meetings, and organizing events.

“As the Warren campaign has demonstrated across the country, our team has prioritized investing early and recruiting staff who could help build an infrastructure with a presence in communities across Florida,” said Kimberly Diaz Scott, State Director. “We are excited to announce our new senior staff who bring a diversity of backgrounds and experience, and will lead this movement to bring big, structural change to the Sunshine State.”

Warren Campaign Senior Staff :

Kimberly Diaz Scott, State Director

Kimberly Diaz Scott most recently served as the Director of Public Policy for the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. Prior to joining Planned Parenthood, Kimberly worked in the Florida Senate as Chief of Staff for Senate District 25, and worked on Governor Charlie Crist’s 2014 campaign as a Regional Political Director. The daughter of Peruvian immigrants, Kimberly grew up in the Orlando area.

Zach Learner, Senior Strategist

Zach Learner most recently served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Andrew Gillum’s run for Governor. He has worked on campaigns in Florida, from President Obama’s voter protection efforts in 2008 and 2012, to Florida’s 2014 coordinated campaign, to leading the Florida 2016 voter protection program, and managing Chris King’s campaign for Governor in 2018. Zach has lived and worked in Florida for more than a decade.

Allie Brown, Organizing Director

Prior to joining Team Warren, Allie worked with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy managing large grassroots campaigns across the region focused on climate action. She managed the Floridians for Solar Choice volunteer program that resulted in two ballot victories in 2016.

Aida Mackic, Community Organizing Director

Born in Bosnia, Aida Mackic immigrated to the United States at the age of 11, she was raised in Iowa and moved to Florida 4 years ago. She’s previously worked for SEIU, Andrew Gillum for Governor campaign, Chris King for Florida and the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign.

Devan Cheaves, Training Director

Devan joins the campaign from the ACLU of Florida where she organized for criminal justice reform, including working on the successful Second Chances campaign in 2018. She is a second-generation Floridian proudly hailing from Manatee County.

Jaime Lopez, Mobilization Director

Prior to joining Team Warren, Jaime was the director of state digital programs from Beto’s O’Rourke’s presidential campaign. Past experiences include digital manager at The Hub Project, social media associate at ACLU, and deputy digital director for Hillary for America in Florida.

Joe Haas, Data Director

Joe Haas has worked on Democratic campaigns since 2008, recently working on the Bernie Sanders campaign in 2016 and working to protect collective bargaining in Missouri in 2018. Joe resides in Broward County.

Emily Frost, Deputy Organizing Director

Starting in local St. Pete politics, Emily organized for Mayor Rick Kriseman before moving to Palm Beach county to organize for the Florida gubernatorial race. She later went on to work in the 2nd district of Arizona to help flip a historically red district and elect Kristyn Sinema to the senate. Most recently, she spent 8 months in Iowa as regional organizing director for Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Tomas Alcala, Deputy Community Organizing Director

Tomas served as a Legislative Aide to Senator Bobby Powell, Jr. in the Florida Senate. Prior to that, Tomas worked on the Andrew Gillum for Governor campaign in several capacities, serving as the deputy political director, scheduling director and special assistant to Mayor Gillum. Tomas is a Venezuelan-American born and raised in Miami, FL. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts from Florida International University.

Jasmen Rogers-Shaw, Deputy Community Organizing Director

Jasmen has worked for years at the intersections of racial and gender justice, primarily advancing proactive legislation that centers Black women and girls and co-creating curriculum that makes the political process accessible. Jasmen currently resides in South Florida, working to advance a reproductive justice framework in every space she inhabits.