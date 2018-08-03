Key Florida Voters Say Gillum Best Candidate At Final Debate, Set to Make History As State’s First Black Governor

Andrea Cristina Mercado, director of the New Florida Vision PAC, says, “Andrew Gillum showed tonight he has the lived experience, the clear vision, and the best plan for Florida. We have the numbers and the power to win. Voters of color and progressives are the majority in the Democratic party, we’re not sitting this primary out. We’re ready for change in Florida.”

Dwight Bullard, chairperson for New Florida Vision PAC, reacted to the debate, “Tonight’s debate was another example of the palpable energy people feel when they see Andrew Gillum speak. People can relate to him because he’s lived a similar life and he’s turned that into a vision for our communities where we can see ourselves succeeding instead of struggling. Between now and the election, the momentum is going to keep building to make Gillum our next governor.”

On July 27th, the New Florida Vision PAC started knocking on the doors of voters who are either newly registered or who sat the last election out to discuss their power to influence this election and make history in the state by voting for Andrew Gillum who they describe as ‘an unapologetic people’s candidate.’ In the next three weeks, their effort will reach 100,000 people, adding to the surge of endorsements and energy for the Mayor from Tallahassee.