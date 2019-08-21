Walter Bond to Serve as Keynote Speaker for Broward College’s Supplier Diversity Day 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward College will host its annual Supplier Diversity Day on Thursday, August 22, 2019 and has confirmed Walter Bond as the Keynote Speaker.

Walter Bond is an NBA Legend and internationally recognized preeminent expert on sales, motivation, leadership and peak performance. He spent eight years playing as a shooting guard for NBA teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

Bond recently released his highly anticipated book, Swim, a fascinating story about the power of leadership, mentoring, and next level success. A book signing will follow his keynote address.

The Supplier Diversity Day is a forum for small businesses to interact with local, county, state, and federal government representatives. This free networking event includes, an open Q&A panel discussion, networking opportunities, and a reverse trade show.

During the reverse trade show, small business vendors will be able to move from booth to booth to network and market their businesses, products, and services.

The event will be held from 8:30am-1:00pm at Broward College’s North Campus, inside of the Omni Auditorium located at 1000 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, FL 33066.

Supplier Diversity Day is presented by the Office of Supplier Diversity and Broward College.

This year’s theme is “On the Road to Success”. Attendees will include small, diverse businesses, business students, community leaders, Broward College Staff and more. More than 400 guests have registered. “If you master the fundamentals of business, making money is easy”, said Walter Bond, Author of Swim.

Additional speakers are Gregory Haile, Esq., President of Broward College, Anthea Pennant, District Director of Supplier Relations & Diversity at Broward College, Zaida Riollano, District Director of Strategic Sourcing Procurement Services at Broward College, Dale V.C. Holness, Vice Mayor of Broward County, Althea A Harris, Assistant District Director of Marketing & Outreach of the Small Business Administration, Sandy-Michael McDonald, Director of Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development, Marvin Dejean, CEO & Business Futurist at Gilead Sanders, Inc., Michael Bell, Government Contracting Specialist at Florida SBDC at FAU, Donna Williams, Executive Director of the Office of Supplier Diversity at Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), Rosalyn Ingram, Director of State Purchasing and Florida’s Chief Procurement Officer at Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), Robert Major, Stakeholder Manager of the Office of Supplier Diversity at Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), Conchie Fernández-Craig, Managing Partner at CF Creative, and Terry Hardmon, Project Executive at Stiles Construction.

SCHEDULE AT-A-GLANCE

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Check in & Networking

9:15 – 11:00 a.m. Welcome & Ask the Experts Panel Discussion

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Keynote Speaker Walter Bond

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Business Exchange: Reverse Trade Show