VP Kamala Harris Visits Miami to Announce $562 Million Investment to Combat Climate Change

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris (file photo)

MIAMI – Today, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Miami to announce a $562 million investment to combat climate change. The investment includes a recommended $78.7 million for projects across Florida to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change as part of the administration’s Investing in America agenda.

Harris’ visit also coincides with President Joe Biden’s signing of an executive order today that will direct federal agencies to focus more on environmental policies that harm communities.

This comes one week after Fort. Lauderdale and other parts of South Florida were devastated by record-breaking flooding, property damage, and gas shortages as Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned outside the state.

“Waterways are essential to our economy and way of life here in Florida,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “This investment from the Biden-Harris administration will give our communities access to clean water, and the resources needed to effectively combat the effects of climate change, ensuring that our shores and beaches are around for generations to come.”

Here is how the Biden administration is investing in climate initiatives in Florida:

 

  • Some projects include $14.5 million for the Sarasota County Alligator Creek Stream Restoration, $12.8 million across Florida and Alabama’s Perdido Watershed Habitat and Community Resilience Initiative, $10.9 million for the Pensacola Bay System Oyster Restoration Initiative, amongst others.
  • The Vice President visited Miami last year to announce more than $1 billion in nationwide funding to make buildings and other infrastructure more climate resilient. She also visited Miami last month to discuss the effects of climate change on the state of Florida.
