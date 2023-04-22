VP Kamala Harris Visits Miami to Announce $562 Million Investment to Combat Climate Change

MIAMI – Today, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Miami to announce a $562 million investment to combat climate change. The investment includes a recommended $78.7 million for projects across Florida to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change as part of the administration’s Investing in America agenda.

Harris’ visit also coincides with President Joe Biden’s signing of an executive order today that will direct federal agencies to focus more on environmental policies that harm communities.

This comes one week after Fort. Lauderdale and other parts of South Florida were devastated by record-breaking flooding, property damage, and gas shortages as Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned outside the state.

“Waterways are essential to our economy and way of life here in Florida,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “This investment from the Biden-Harris administration will give our communities access to clean water, and the resources needed to effectively combat the effects of climate change, ensuring that our shores and beaches are around for generations to come.”

Here is how the Biden administration is investing in climate initiatives in Florida:

As part of the Investing in America agenda, $78.7 million of the funding announced today will be recommended for projects across Florida to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change.

These projects are part of NOAA’s nearly $6 billion total investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to combat sea level rising and flooding affecting Florida’s coastal communities and economies, oyster and coral reef reconstruction.

Some projects include $14.5 million for the Sarasota County Alligator Creek Stream Restoration, $12.8 million across Florida and Alabama’s Perdido Watershed Habitat and Community Resilience Initiative, $10.9 million for the Pensacola Bay System Oyster Restoration Initiative, amongst others.