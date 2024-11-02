PHILADELPHIA — Voters of Tomorrow, the largest Gen Z-led voter outreach organization in the country, today announced it surpassed 20 million direct contacts to young voters in 2024, including more than 2 million calls and 18 million texts. The group plans to make millions of additional contacts over the next four days, with efforts focused on helping young people make a plan to vote.

“Young voters undoubtedly have the power to decide this election, so our Gen Z-led team is doing everything we can to mobilize them,” said Samantha Bernstein, organizing director for Voters of Tomorrow. “Here’s what we’re hearing on the phones and on the ground: Young people are fired up to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they will protect abortion rights and make life more affordable. Our generation is more motivated to vote than ever, and we are turning out in droves to protect our freedoms and futures.”

Voters of Tomorrow has more than doubled the number of contacts it made to young voters in 2022, but it isn’t finished yet: The group will make millions more contacts before Election Day. Yesterday, Voters of Tomorrow kicked off its “Gen Z GOTV Marathon,” with volunteers calling young voters all day, every day until polls close. This weekend, the organization is leading three bus trips with Students for Harris from New York City and Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, where Gen Z could decide the election. Volunteers will canvas on college campuses to build on the group’s efforts. Voters of Tomorrow has made the most contacts so far to young people in Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Yesterday, Voters of Tomorrow issued a report showing Gen Z early vote turnout surpassing initial projections, with young people poised to break turnout records.