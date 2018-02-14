VMBS (Florida) to Host Richmond Developers from Jamaica

Own Your Home in Jamaica with the help of Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) – Florida Representative Office!

MIRAMAR – The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) – Florida Representative Office, in partnership with renowned Jamaican Developer, Richmond St. Ann, invites the public to meet the Richmond Development Sales Team and VMBS Mortgage Specialists, who can assist and guide persons on their journey towards owning their dream home in Jamaica.

The one-on-one meetings will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018, and Friday, February 23, 2018, at the VMBS Florida Representative Office, located at: 2600 S University Drive, Miramar, FL 33025 between 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Richmond Development Sales Team will interact with the Jamaican and Friends of Jamaicans Community in an effort to provide well needed information on Richmond St. Ann’s luxury properties and gated communities, namely “The Crest“, and “Fern Court“.

These properties include Townhomes, Grand Farm Houses on 5-acre lots, and Apartments, which are being developed in phases, all with amenities including; brick pavers driveway; quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom; and solar water heaters, just to name a few.

During the two (2) days, the VMBS Mortgage Specialists will meet and provide step-by-step guidance on the mortgage loan process, as well as provide pre-qualification opportunities in order to purchase any of the Units available in Jamaica.

One other important feature of the VM Mortgage Loan process is the Society’s Mortgage Portal which will allow mortgagors the ability to track their mortgage loan approval process on-line, from commencement to the disbursement of the mortgage loan.

According to Suzette Rochester Lloyd, “the Victoria Mutual, through its Florida Representative Office provides our Members the opportunity to purchase their first or second homes in Jamaica, with a VM Mortgage loan which boasts an interest rate as low as 4.25% p.a. on United States (US) Dollar mortgage loans. Therefore, we do encourage persons who are thinking of acquiring their homes in Jamaica for either retirement; vacation; family home, or real estate investment to contact our Office at 305-770-2643 for further information and / or register on-line at VMBS to reserve their space for a one-on-one meeting with the Richmond Development Sales Team and Victoria Mutual Representatives”.

Light refreshments will also be served on both days.