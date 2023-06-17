Vivo Resort and Residences Introduces Exciting Wellness Packages to Celebrate International Wellness Month

Puerto Escondido, Mexico – In honor of September being International Wellness Month, Vivo Resort and Residences is thrilled to announce its exclusive wellness packages designed to inspire guests to prioritize and embrace their health. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Puerto Escondido, this renowned beachfront property offers a perfect fusion of luxury and comfort and will host a diverse range of wellness activities and events throughout the month of September.

Wellness Package

Vivo Resort and Residences’ comprehensive wellness package provides guests with a transformative experience. This includes invigorating yoga classes, indulgent spa treatments, and nourishing meals, all geared towards promoting a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. As part of this special package, guests will also enjoy convenient airport transfers, delightful surprise welcome amenities, and a rejuvenating 30-minute massage. Room rates start from just $370 per night, based on double occupancy and optional tours available.

“With the ongoing global situation causing heightened stress levels, prioritizing our physical and mental health has become more crucial than ever,” emphasized Catterina Calderon, General Manager of Vivo Resort and Residences. “At Vivo, we are fully committed to our guests’ wellbeing, which is why we are thrilled to offer a series of wellness programs tailored to various interests and fitness levels.”

Host of Physical Activities

For those seeking an active holiday, Vivo Resort and Residences offers a range of facilities to encourage physical activity. From two pickleball courts, tennis and basketball courts to beach pool volleyball, guests can seamlessly incorporate fitness into their vacation. Furthermore, the resort provides an array of thrilling outdoor activities such as surfing lessons, turtle release experiences, coffee plantation tours, ziplining, and whale watching, adding an exciting twist to the wellness month celebrations.

It’s important to note that the wellness packages at Vivo Resort and Residences are not limited to September. The resort strongly believes in the significance of maintaining healthy habits year-round. As such, these offerings are available to guests at any time of the year. Ensuring every stay becomes a wellness retreat.

“The concept of wellness transcends a single month,” added Catterina Calderon. “We are committed to give and empower our guests with the necessary tools and opportunities to embrace a lifestyle of wellness.”

International Wellness Month

The International Wellness Month at Vivo Resort and Residences promises to be a time of relaxation and, rejuvenation. Best of all, a renewed commitment to health. As the world continues to navigate through challenging times, the importance of wellness cannot be overstated. Vivo Resort and Residences stands ready to support its guests on their wellness journey. Plus, providing a serene retreat where one can unwind, recharge, and embark on a lifestyle of wellness. Wellness month packages can be booked directly at www.vivoresorts.com/wellness.