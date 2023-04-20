Visit Lauderdale to Host Together We Shine Tourism Luncheon

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE – Greater Fort Lauderdale’s tourism industry will take center stage on Thursday, May 11 when Visit Lauderdale hosts the Together We Shine Tourism Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. at the newly-expanded Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Visit Lauderdale is partnering with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Broward Chapter on the annual event which brings together Broward County’s hospitality community to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week and recognize seven exceptional individuals for their service and dedication to the tourism and hospitality industry. Nominated by their industry colleagues and judged by an evaluation panel of local industry professionals, the honorees exemplify excellence in hospitality. The awards will also recognize the contributions of the outstanding individuals who have gone above and beyond to make Greater Fort Lauderdale shine.

“We want everyone to know how incredibly proud we are of these dedicated individuals who stand out for creating memorable experiences for all our visitors every day,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.“ Choosing just seven award winners from among the many superstars who make Greater Fort Lauderdale the most welcoming destination in the world was no easy task. We sincerely appreciate them all.”

Previously known as the SUNsational Service Awards, the recognition ceremony was renamed the Laudable Awards and refreshed to align with Visit Lauderdale’s new brand campaign. It pays tribute to the destination’s name and the laudable accomplishments of honorees whose actions give special meaning to welcoming “everyone under the sun.”

Visit Lauderdale’s 2023 Laudable Award Categories

The Laudable Hospitality Award (5 recipients) – recognizes tourism and hospitality staff from all facets of the industry who exemplify hard work and dedication, demonstrate exceptional work ethic and/or have gone above and beyond expectations.

The Laudable Rising Star Award (1 recipient) – recognizes an up-and-coming employee with a strong future in the tourism & hospitality industry.

The Laudable Lifetime Achievement Award (1 recipient) – serves as the ultimate thank you for an individual’s commitment and service throughout their career in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Tickets for the 2023 Together We Shine Tourism Luncheon are $40 and can now be purchased at visitlauderdale.com/togetherweshine.