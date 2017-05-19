Rally At USCIS Office In Broward to Urge DHS to Renew TPS for Haitians

TPS Recipients and Community Organizations in Broward to March this Sunday, May 21 to Urge DHS to Renew TPS for Haitians

BROWARD COUNTY – On Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m., several South Florida organizations and community members will rally and march outside of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office following a march last week in Miami to urge the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly to renew Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals living in the U.S.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), office is located at 4451 NW 31st Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309

Extending TPS is in the best interest of the South Florida community as Haiti is in no position either to safely absorb tens of thousands of additional persons after several devastating natural disasters, nor to make up for the remittances that would be curtailed.

In South Florida, Haitians make up 40% of the diaspora residing in the United States and contribute significantly to Florida’s economy. According to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, it will cost the U.S. government over $4 million to deport Haitian nationals and cause irreparable damage to the families that will be separated.

Additionally, the study notes that there will be a considerable loss of GDP (nearly $3 million over 10 years), a significant reduction in Social Security and Medicare contributions and considerable turnover costs to businesses if Haitian workers are deported. It would cost local businesses almost $60 million in turnover costs when TPS holders lose their employment authorization.

In the last week, DHS Secretary John Kelly has met with Haiti’s Ambassador Paul Altidor and other Haitian officials who encouraged him to extend TPS for Haitians. A letter from Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse is also being delivered to President Trump requesting renewal of TPS.

Furthermore, Florida Governor Rick Scott had reached out to President Donald Trump to request for TPS to be renewed.