Victoria Mutual – Florida Office Receives Miramar’s Corporate Citizen Award

MIRAMAR – Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, Victoria Mutual – Florida Representative Office was elated at having received the Corporate Citizen Award on behalf of Victoria Mutual from Mr. Wayne Messam, Mayor – City of Miramar at the recent celebrations marking Jamaica’s 56th Anniversary of Independence.

As part of the proceedings, the Corporate Citizen award is presented by the Mayor of the City of Miramar, and is in “recognition of a corporate institution, serving the Jamaican communities and families, nationally and internationally, through superior customer service and continuous community event support”.

This commendable achievement also comes on the heels of Victoria Mutual’s 140th Anniversary, inclusive of ten years of Victoria Mutual’s establishment of a Representative Office in the State of Florida to serve the Society’s growing customer base in the Diaspora communities across the USA.