Unveiling Jamaica's Vision for Luxury Tourism.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Ministry of Tourism is moving to position the hospitality sector to attract more luxurious developments similar to the US$450-million Montego Bay Pinnacle luxury lifestyle development currently under construction on the city’s western coastline.

“We are now looking at how to enable more of this type of investment that LCH Developments has brought to Jamaica,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett at a landmark conference on branded real estate development, hosted by the Pinnacle developers at the Montego Bay Convention Centre yesterday (December 4). “This for us, is a pivotal point, and whilst we are going to be continuing to build out the elements of tourism that drive the demand for more production in various areas of the economy, we’re going to be placing concerted focus on luxury tourism as a critical part of the differentiation of the Jamaican experience,” he added.

Blue Ocean Strategy

Minister Bartlett said this was in keeping with the Blue Ocean Strategy for growth that the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies developed in 2021. That strategy speaks to reimagining Jamaica’s tourism by identifying and establishing “innovative policies, systems, protocols, and standards that assure our visitors a safer, secure, and seamless experience, while building out a new national tourism model, based on a diversified portfolio of unique and authentic attractions and activities, which draw heavily on Jamaica’s natural and cultural assets.”

Minister Bartlett envisaged that the Blue Ocean strategy would “lay the foundation for the emergence of a new, more inclusive form of tourism.” He told conference participants that “operating under the Blue Ocean Strategy demands of us that we pivot in this direction” and congratulated Pinnacle “as the new pioneer in this pivot.”

He added that “we’re excited about the prospect of you being able to bring new demographics into Jamaica, but more importantly, to have Jamaicans investing in this whole area so that the ownership of tourism becomes more and more that of the people of Jamaica.”

Luxury Experience in Jamaica

Speaking to the need for “building out a luxury experience in Jamaica,” the tourism minister said “we have, in the last 20 years, tinkered around it and we really haven’t done enough to create that luxury experience with the kind of structure and the investment that is required for it. Also, the type of regulatory and legislative arrangements that surround it, so in the new approach that we’re looking at, we’re going to pivot.”

He posited that attracting this demographic in the tourism space would create more demand for goods and services from various sub-sectors, boosting consumption in both quantity and quality resulting in higher returns, which also offers more employment opportunities. He stated that: “we are going to have to zone our areas and develop specific areas for different types of products, St. Thomas is being positioned for luxury tourism development as well.”

Type of Investment

Mr Bartlett said with the four expansive 28-story Pinnacle towers, with 423 residences ranging from one-bedroom apartments to lavish penthouses, as well as 15 exclusive villas, LCH was setting the stage for that type of development. With news that a European company will soon be announced as the operator for the hotel-style services in three of the towers, Minister Bartlett said “we wanted to position you as being at the hub of this pivot in luxury tourism in Jamaica.”