United Way of Broward County Receives $150,000 from Amazon

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – United Way of Broward County has received a $150,000 donation from Amazon in support of its various community based initiatives – $50,000 for MISSION UNITED, $50,000 for Project Lifeline, $25,000 for Day of Caring, and $25,000 for the Mayors’ Gala. These much-needed resources will enable United Way of Broward County to continue. Additionally, in many cases, expand upon, services to millions of people in need.

Furthering the Mission

“We are beyond grateful for this generous investment in our work and in our community. This donation comes at a critical time for United Way of Broward County as we continue to respond to emerging needs in our community and support our vulnerable populations with access to health, education and financial prosperity,” said Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County.

For over 80 years, United Way of Broward County has been on-the-ground striving to unite the community. Especially by tackling the most complex, critical challenges and ensuring a long-lasting positive change for Broward County residents. In recent years, the non-profit’s resources have been strained due to higher demand for their services. Amazon’s $150,000 donation provides a level of financial support to United Way of Broward County. As a result the funds will further its mission of fighting for the health, education, and financial prosperity of every person in the local community.

Mission United

United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED is a critical program supporting U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families in Broward County by helping them acclimate to civilian life. Key focus areas include employment services, education, health, legal assistance, financial prosperity, and housing support. Through MISSION UNITED, United Way of Broward County is aligning existing services. In addition to creating solutions where there are gaps in support.

Project Lifeline

United Way of Broward County created Project Lifeline. It was created in response to the increased number of local residents who go hungry due to economic hardships. The program coordinates the bulk purchase and delivery of fresh, nutritious food (including fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, meats, rice, beans, and grains) to a network of approximately 35 food banks and feeding programs in Broward County. More than 450,000 clients and families receive nutritious food through Project Lifeline annually. In addition more than 14.5 million pounds of food have been distributed since the program’s inception.

As a new corporate partner in Broward County and across South Florida, Amazon is dedicated to helping its neighbors and the communities in which it operates.

“United Way of Broward County is doing vital work advancing the health, education, and financial prosperity of every member of our community,” said Brian Huseman, Amazon’s Vice President of Public Policy. “We’re glad to support them and their mission to create long-lasting positive change. Especially through initiatives like MISSION UNITED, Project Lifeline, and Day of Caring.”

With more than 30,000 employees in Florida, Amazon has long been committed to giving back to the community. This donation is part of Amazon’s commitment to helping communities both here in Florida and across the globe.