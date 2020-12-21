Uber Accidents In South Florida: Can Passengers Sue?

The rise of ride-sharing services like Uber has increased traffic deaths by 2% to 3% in the US since 2011, equivalent to as many as 1,100 mortalities a year, a new study by the University of Chicago and Rice University reveals. And, in South Florida, Miami-Dade County experienced the highest rate of car accidents in the whole state in 2019 — a total of 64,735, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle commission. When it comes to Uber accidents in particular, Florida’s liability laws are complex. It’s therefore important South Florida residents involved in an Uber accident consult with an experienced lawyer to pursue the best accident settlement possible.

No-fault insurance

Florida is one of the few states with a “no-fault” car insurance statute. That means, by Florida law, all Florida drivers with a vehicle have both personal injury and liability insurance. “No-fault” insurance coverage usually means your personal auto insurance covers the first $10,000 in medical bills. However, Uber passengers who are injured may be entitled to more compensation if it’s determined that the driver or Uber is responsible for the damages. While Uber doesn’t require their contractors to have their own insurance policies, the company has an insurance policy in place, which pays out a maximum of one million dollars.

Pursuing financial compensation

Uber accidents can be complex to navigate. Both insurance companies and Uber typically attempt to limit their liability by offering quick settlements. Consulting an experienced rideshare lawyer can help injured passengers to explore their options and pursue compensation rightfully owed. Ultimately, it’s necessary to determine the at-fault party in any Uber accident. The typical car crash in the United States results in damages of $8,900 on average, according to the National Safety Council. Not only do car accidents cause expensive property damage, but they can also result in injuries, medical bills and the inability to work. Florida’s no-fault insurance providers can help injured passengers recover costs, including property, medical bills, lost wages, and temporary transportation. Additionally, the at-fault driver’s insurance policy can help cover costs incurred by severe accidents like future medical costs, loss of earning capacity, pain and suffering, and wrongful death.

South Florida’s filing limits

It is crucial to meet Florida’s filing requirements in order to remain eligible for any financial compensation owed. Florida’s strict statute of limitations gives you just four years after the accident date to file an Uber accident case. Individual insurance companies may also have different deadlines for filing a claim. In Florida, it’s also necessary to file the police report within ten days of the accident. Uber passengers involved in an accident should also notify Uber as soon as possible; they have a help hotline open 24/7.

Navigating an Uber accident in South Florida can be a complicated task. It’s important South Florida residents in this situation consult with lawyers familiar with the state’s unique rideshare laws in order to pursue the compensation rightfully owed.