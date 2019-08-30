U.S. Virgin Islands Quickly Back In Business Following Hurricane Dorian

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Having bid its farewells to Hurricane Dorian, the U.S. Virgin Islands now is bidding a warm welcome again to guests arriving on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John after the passage of the storm yesterday.

Now that the alerts, storm watches, warnings, and curfews are lifted, Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte thanked all tourism industry stakeholders for their quick action preparing for the storm, as well as opening up the Territory for business.

The storm brought strong winds and rainfall, especially to the St. Thomas-St. John district, but the Commissioner reported that there was very little damage to the tourism infrastructure, and hotels and other accommodation facilities are welcoming guests.

“We are thankful to our partners, including our airlines for sending extra aircraft today to mobilize our residents and visitors in and out of the Territory,” said Commissioner Boschulte, who confirmed that all airports and seaports are now open, facilitating the resumption of normal schedules.

“Virgin Islanders are resilient people, and we look forward to welcoming visitors as they relish the sunny skies forecast over the next few days,” he commented, while expressing his prayers and concern for those who are now in the storm’s path.