U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s District Swearing-in Ceremony

HOMESTEAD – Surrounded by residents and South Miami-Dade leaders, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, newly elected to represent Florida’s 26th congressional district, held a swearing-in ceremony at Miami-Dade College’s Homestead Campus. The ceremony was led by County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and the oath was officiated by the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried.

The event ended with the voices of the talented children of the Homestead-Miami Mariachi Conservatory, who sang “La Bamba” and “Un Poco Loco” from the movie Coco.

“I am so grateful to be in Congress as a voice for all those who live here in South Florida’s 26th district, “ said the Representative. “I will continue to be a bold voice for historically underrepresented communities, families, workers, and immigrants, while fighting for for our environment, our waters and the preservation of our planet.”

“Now that the government is open, we can move past this distraction and get to work on the issues that we were elected to solve. We need to expand health care, fully fund our education system, increase the production of renewable energy and reduce dependence on oil and gas. We need to stop the gun violence epidemic that affects our communities. And we must finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, but not without reuniting the children that have been separated from their parents at the border.”