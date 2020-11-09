Types of Teen Addiction Parents Should be on the Lookout For

Teen addiction has hit a scary high during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s not just drugs and alcohol you have to watch for when it comes to addiction these days.

While you may already know how to recognize the symptoms of alcoholism in your teen, there are other addictions that can easily rear their ugly heads as well. In this blog, you can find a few of the different types of teen addiction that parents should be on the lookout for.

Vaping Addictions

Though it’s been around for quite a few years, vaping has become extremely popular with teens in the last few years. What no teen could have guessed was that vaping is dangerous and can quickly become an addiction, just as tobacco can. While the message is being delivered that vaping is just as addictive and just as dangerous to their health as tobacco is, you need to keep an eye out for this addiction in your teen.

Video Game Addiction

While it may be hard to comprehend, not all addictions involve putting unhealthy substances into your body. The statistics about video game addiction in teens are alarming. While there is certainly nothing wrong with your teenager relaxing by playing their favorite video game, it does become a problem if they develop an addiction. A few symptoms of video game addiction are listed below.

Ignoring friends and family in order to play video games

Forgoing getting enough sleep in order to play one more level

Gaining or losing weight

Back pain

Neck pain

Headaches

Carpal tunnel syndrome

While these symptoms can certainly be for reasons other than video game addiction, if you notice them in your teenager, then it might be time to do something about limiting their game time.

Screen Addiction

While almost every parent stresses over the amount of time their kids spend on electronic devices every day, you wouldn’t think that it could be an addiction. It can, however, easily become one. Spending too much time in front of a screen has been linked to kids developing poor social skills and a lack of sleep. If your teen has any of the following symptoms, you may need to get them help.

Loss of interest in things that don’t require a screen

It’s starting to interfere with them socializing with other people

Your teen can’t control their screen use on their own

It causes fights and severe family issues

Being behind a screen boosts their mood

They hide their tablet or other electronic devices in order to use it when they shouldn’t

While there is nothing wrong with electronics, whether it’s tablets, TV, or a cellphone, just like with everything else they should be used in moderation. If you feel that your teen is developing a screen addiction, then it’s time to crack down on screen time or get them help if that’s not an option.

Alcohol/Tobacco Addiction

Of course, you can’t look for the other signs of addiction without looking out for the classics as well. Alcohol and tobacco continue to be addiction issues among teens, even though the media has done its due diligence to help them realize the dangers and the consequences associated with these substances. If you feel that your teen has an alcohol or tobacco addiction, it’s important for you to step in and get them help before it goes any further or it could end up ruining their lives.

These are just a few of the addictions you should be on the lookout for as a parent when it comes to your teenagers. While not all of these addictions are substance abuse related, they can be serious if ignored.