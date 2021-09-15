Turn Your Love Of Fitness Into A Career With These 7 Pro Tips

There are many ways to work out. You can participate in recreational sports, you can exercise at home, or you could turn your love of fitness into a full-time career. And it’s never too late to turn your love for fitness into a career that you’ll love and enjoy, but if the idea of spending more time on your passion instead of commuting is appealing to you, we’ve got some advice for you!

1. Choose The Right Profession For Your Personality Type

One way to make choosing the right profession easier is by understanding what type of personality do you have? Do they prefer being outdoors? Do they need social interaction every day? Are they good with numbers and data entry tasks? These are all things that will help narrow down what line of work will be a good fit for you. Also, think about how much you want to earn. Think about your personal trainer salary expectations and whether that is right for you. Salaries are actually the reason we seek employment, so it’s very important.

2. Work In A Gym To Get Your Foot In The Door

One thing to remember is if you have zero experience in this field and are looking to get your foot in the door somewhere, aim for jobs at the front desk of a gym so you can learn about the profession before taking on a position that requires more specialized skillsets. This way, when you’re ready for that next step, you’ll be able to prove yourself and gain the necessary experience needed.

3. Earn A CECS Certification

Another way to make sure you stand out is by having certifications. And if you haven’t noticed, they do like it when employees can show proof of their education and credentials; this will not only help boost your resume but also help you earn more money over time with promotions. One certification worth getting is the CECs which stands for Certified Exercise Consultant; this would allow you to work as a fitness consultant helping people with disabilities find ways to exercise within certain limitations or giving them healthy eating plans that are tailored just for them.

4. Follow Your Passion

You’ve probably heard at some point that it’s important to follow your passion, so if you haven’t, now is the time to start! If you’re just starting your search for a new profession and you don’t know where to begin, take a look back over your life and think about what hobbies and activities were you passionate about? Did you really enjoy going hiking with friends but never got the courage up to go camping alone? That could indicate that an outdoor-related job. This way, you can make sure that a fitness career is right for you.

5. Write A Great Resume

You’ve got your education and certification squared away; now, all that’s left is perfecting your resume! And don’t forget about expanding your network, either. It might even be worth it to pay for an updated version of your LinkedIn account so people who are looking at hiring managers can see how much effort you’re putting into this particular profession. They also like seeing employees with niche specialties showing them that they know their stuff when it comes to what they do best!

6. Stay Educated On Your Field

Another helpful tip to consider is always staying on top of the latest trends in your industry. For example, if you’re working as a personal trainer, make sure that you’re regularly attending continuing education courses so you can keep up with what’s new and have the latest information to share with your clients. This same idea applies to group fitness instructors or data entry clerks at gyms who are striving for promotions within their companies because they show that they want to be the best at what they do!

7. Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Basically, have fun with it! So even though you might be trying out something new for work purposes, make sure you’re having fun with it since that’s what made you want to do this in the first place!

Fitness is one of those activities that can be done as a hobby, as a profession, or as both. If you’re considering this as a career that will allow you to spend more time on your passion and less time commuting, there are some tips for success. Those tips include earning certifications such as CECs, which is Certified Exercise Consultant, remaining dedicated to learning about your field, writing an awesome resume, staying up to date on your field, and having fun!