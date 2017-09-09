Turks and Caicos Islands “All-Clear” following Hurricane Irma

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – H.E. Governor Dr. John Freeman and Premier Hon. Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson of Turks and Caicos have issued the following statement with the passage of Hurricane Irma:

Irma has passed, and the “all-clear” has been given.

We are still making assessments of damage inflicted within the Turks & Caicos Islands. We extend our commiserations to those that have had their homes or businesses damaged.

We are still awaiting assessments for Grand Turk and all of the other family islands.

We are committed together to the quickest possible recovery of the Turks & Caicos Islands. We are working already to that end. We are working to restore critical services in the Islands.

We have survived Irma, for which we give thanks.