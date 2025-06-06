Turks and Caicos International Music Festival Returns

Providenciales, Turks & Caicos — Turks and Caicos International Music Festival proudly announces the return of this highly anticipated festival weekend. The event is set for July 31– August 3, 2025. Blending live music, cultural pride, pageantry, and sport, the Turks & Caicos Music Festival Weekend promises an unforgettable island escape across multiple locations on Providenciales.

Turks and Caicos International Music Festival will showcase an eclectic mix of musical performances, including reggae, soca, afrobeats, and rake-and-scrape, spotlighting both chart-topping headliners and rising local talent. Festivalgoers will also experience the Miss Universe Turks & Caicos Pageant, a celebration of women empowerment, leadership and cultural representation.

The weekend ends with the Trevor Ariza Celebrity Golf Tournament. This event brings sportsmanship and star power to the greens of Providenciales. It also supports a local charity.

We are excited to bring together music lovers, pageant fans, and golf enthusiasts for a fun weekend. The Turks and Caicos Music Fest will celebrate entertainment, culture, community, and Caribbean pride. Our goal is to create a space where culture, music, sports, and beauty come together, offering something for everyone.

This thrilling weekend festival is supported by Experience Turks and Caicos. It highlights the government’s focus on experiential tourism. This means creating real, immersive cultural experiences that connect with both locals and visitors.

“That’s not just a weekend,” said Hon. Zhavargo Jolly -(Minister of Tourism)“That’s a movement. Music. Pageantry. Sport. Culture. Charity. One country. One cause. One moment in history.

Turks and Caicos International Music Festival Weekend Highlights

The Fish Fry – A vibrant night of local cuisine, music, and artisan crafts celebrating TCI’s culture.

Miss Universe Turks and Caicos Pageant : Witness the crowning of the next national ambassador for Turks & Caicos on the world stage.

Live Music Performances : Enjoy performances by International and Caribbean superstars, including headliner Kes the Band, with more supporting acts and DJs to be announced.

TCI Celebrity Trevor Ariza's Golf Tournament: An 18-hole scramble featuring local legends, visiting celebrities, and big prizes.

Tickets for the Turks and Caicos International Music Festival Weekend are available now at https://islandetickets.com/event/TCImusicfest Early bird discounts are offered for a limited time.