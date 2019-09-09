Trump’s Rejection of Waiving Visas For Bahamian Evacuees Is “Petty”

Fort Lauderdale – On September 9, Donald Trump dismissed the idea of granting the people of the Bahamas documentation waivers for various reasons including that the U.S. is “also recovering from the hurricane.”

Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, hit back:

“Donald Trump’s hostility to granting temporary protection status and documentation waivers to the people of the Bahamas because the United States is also recovering from Hurricane Dorian is petty and it is small-minded. The Bahamas has a population of less than 400,000, the idea that the world superpower of the United States would somehow be burdened by providing aide to our neighbors in their desperate time of need is absurd and appalling.”

See also: Congresswoman Wilson Leads Delegation Letter Urging White House to Waive or Suspend Bahamian Visa Requirements