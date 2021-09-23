Trinidadian Sharon Ragoonan Receives “Trailblazer Award” from City of Lauderhill

[LAUDERHILL] – Sharon P. Ragoonan received the “Trailblazer Award” from Commissioner S. Ray Martin and the City of Lauderhill for her efforts made in the community. The award was given to Sharon on Monday, September 27 at the Trinidad & Tobago Trailblazer Recognition Awards held during the City Commission Meeting.

Sharon Ragoonan is the first female President the Trinidad & Tobago South Florida Chamber of Commerce. In her capacity as a public servant, Sharon serves as a member of the Broward County Advisory Board for Individuals with Disabilities; District V Director of Florida City/County Management Association (FCCMA); and International Committee member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

She continues her professional affiliation with the City/County Management Associations of Broward, Miami-Dade County, and Palm Beach Counties.

Sharon is a seasoned professional manager in municipal government. Her public service career spans over 26 years and two counties (Miami-Dade and Broward). She started as an entry-level clerk and advanced to the executive suite as Assistant City Manager and Village Manager.

Her key areas of responsibility included Code Compliance, Planning and Zoning, Building Services, Municipal Parking, Solid Waste, Public Relations, Community Outreach, Library, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.

Board Appointments

Previously, Sharon held board appointments with Broward County Planning Council. Plus, the Florida Atlantic University Broward Alumni Association, North Dade YMCA, and a Condominium Association. Deeply concerned about the level of individual debt in today’s society.

Financial Literacy Campaign

Sharon and a business partner launched a national financial literacy campaign known as “Generation Debt Free” to equip teenagers with basic money management skills to prepare them for their adult life after high school. She currently operates a small consultancy business.

Sharon holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida Atlantic University, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Florida International University, and Associate in Arts in Business Administration from Miami-Dade College.

Mentorship Program

She was also recognized by the Governor’s Mentoring Initiative for implementing a mentoring program in a local elementary school. Additionally, she completed the prestigious National Forum for Black Public Administrators Mentor Program.