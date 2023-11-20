Kingston, Jamaica – As Jamaica continues its robust economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has again emphasised the importance of tourism diplomacy as a key driver in boosting investment in Jamaica’s tourism product and attracting sustainable growth opportunities to the country. Minister Bartlett made the disclosure following the recent inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit in Riyadh, where he played a pivotal role in leading discussions around resilience building and sustainability.

Jamaican Delegation

The tourism minister formed a part of the delegation led by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, which participated in the summit alongside 14 heads of government from the Caribbean. Over three days, regional leaders engaged in high-level discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, his cabinet ministers, and private sector stakeholders. The event marked a significant development in the geopolitical arena, forging new perspectives on investments and tourism.

Forging Strong Tourism Partnership

It was noted that the summit follows the initial visit by His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, to Jamaica in 2021, on the invitation of Minister Bartlett. Mr. Bartlett has also visited Saudia Arabia to continue discussions with Minister Al Khateeb and other stakeholders in a bid to forge a strong tourism partnership between both countries and fuel investments.

Power of Tourism

Minister Bartlett said: “This summit is a testament to the power of tourism as a tool for not only tourism related investments but for peace and diplomacy. It brings together nations with diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, united by a common vision and an unwavering determination to improve the lives of their citizens.”

During the summit, the Saudi Crown Prince, who is the visionary behind the Saudi Vision 2030, addressed tourism ministers, industry professionals, and leaders. He outlined the Kingdom’s strategic plan, which is aimed at reducing the Kingdom’s reliance on oil, and places tourism at its forefront. Hosting World EXPO 2030 in Riyadh is a key aspiration, and the support from Caribbean nations is integral.

Exploring Investment Opportunities

The meetings on the sidelines of the summit saw Caribbean leaders engaging with private sector companies to explore investment opportunities. Minister Al-Khateeb underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to positive and sustainable change. “The Kingdom, guided by its wise leadership, is capable of achieving global prosperity and development through international cooperation,” he noted.

Promising Opportunities

Reflecting on the potential for growth that has been unlocked as a result of the summit, Minister Bartlett added: “The meeting between Caribbean leaders and Saudi Arabia’s private sector companies revealed promising opportunities. The Kingdom’s thriving private sector aims to drive sustainable change, ensuring prosperity and development for not just local businesses but international ones as well. Saudi Arabia’s global outlook makes them the ideal strategic partner for small island developing states and tourism partners in the Caribbean.”